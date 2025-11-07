49ers vs. Rams: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

Kyle Shanahan’s team is undefeated against NFC West opponents this season thanks in large part to a 26-23 overtime win over the Rams in Week 5.

Alfred Collins' goal-line strip of Rams running back Kyren Williams might be the defensive play of the season for the 49ers. Nick Bosa's game-sealing strip-sack of Sam Darnold in Seattle and Bryce Huff's game-sealing strip-sack of Spencer Rattler in New Orleans probably belong in the conversation, but Collins' forced fumble and recovery followed by the defensive line's push to stuff Williams on 4th and 1 in overtime at SoFi Stadium made the 49ers' biggest win of the season so far possible.

Can Kyle Shanahan’s team stun Sean McVay and the Rams for a second time? Here are the Standard’s Week 10 predictions.

Offensive star of the game

Kawakami: Christian McCaffrey. I don’t think Mac Jones is repeating his Week 5 performance vs. the Rams (33 for 49 for 342 yards and 2 TDs) and I don’t see much way for the 49ers to put up 3 TDs or more unless McCaffrey is galloping for 100 or so rushing yards and 50 or more via the air. For the rest of the league, that’s almost impossible. For CMC, that’s last week. Lombardi: Kendrick Bourne. Let’s not forget that Bourne went for 10 catches and 142 yards in the 49ers’ upset win last month. The 49ers will have Jauan Jennings this time, but with Ricky Pearsall almost certainly out again, the door should be open for Bourne to deliver another big game — especially if the Rams direct focus toward McCaffrey, Jennings, and George Kittle.

Defensive star of the game

Kawakami: Dee Winters. He’s probably the most talented guy left on the front seven, so I’ll roll the dice on Winters sneaking through on a blitz to get his first sack of the season. Or getting the 49ers’ second interception. Or simpler: He’ll be good on Sunday. The 49ers are really going to need it. Lombardi: Tatum Bethune. Much was made of October’s epic chess match between Rams QB Matthew Stafford and 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, the respective signal callers of opposing units. With Warner hurt, Bethune now fills that middle linebacker role. He’s been great against the run, leading the NFL in tackles since Warner’s injury (Bethune racked up 16 tackles against New York). But he’ll have to up his performance against the pass to ensure Stafford doesn’t burn the 49ers throwing to Williams.

Tatum Bethune replaced Fred Warner against the Rams and has been a productive player in the middle of the 49ers’ defense. | Source: Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers via Getty Images

The 49ers’ potential X-factor

Kawakami: Is Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula actually good? He’s probably good. At least I hear raves about him from smart NFL observers. And yet in the first Rams-49ers meeting this year it sure looked like Shula had no idea the 49ers’ offensive focus would be short passes to McCaffrey if the 49ers couldn’t run it. I presume Shula and his players just had a weird day and will be better this time. Right? Well, let’s see. Lombardi: Purdy. General manager John Lynch confirmed there’s a chance Purdy, who’s getting closer to his return, is active for this game — but as a backup. Well, if that happens this week, it could allow for Shanahan to strategically insert Purdy into the game. Wouldn’t that be fascinating?

The key stat to track

Kawakami: Number of short Eddy Piñeiro field goals. This obviously isn’t a criticism of Piñeiro, who has been incredible for the 49ers. Or of getting points. It’s that any short FG will be a missed opportunity for a 49ers TD, and if the 49ers win this game, it’ll be from scoring multiple TDs, not three-pointers. Lombardi: Stafford interceptions. He always throws the football to the 49ers’ defense. Without fail. But the 49ers haven’t always caught it. See Jaquiski Tartt, or three dropped passes in December 2024 or a missed chance from Winters last month. If the 49ers catch one or (gasp) two Stafford gimmes, they’ll have a chance to notch another upset.

Game prediction