Almost anything can be had through Buy Nothing — except the name.

When Liz Cahill woke Oct. 30, her phone was flooded with dozens of messages from people panicking that they’d been kicked out of her Facebook gifting group. The Buy Nothing No Rules San Francisco group, which has more than 116,000 members, requires a lot of attention from Cahill and two other group administrators. But as she investigated the messages from users fretting about why they could no longer give away or receive second-hand items, it became clear that the situation was dire: The entire group — on which everything from weathered baby clothes to expensive electronics and, once, a pickup truck have been exchanged — had been shut down. Buy Nothing may appear to be a casual grassroots movement, inspiring thousands of Facebook communities dedicated to neighbors giving and receiving free stuff. But to the people behind the Buy Nothing Project, the umbrella group (opens in new tab) that sparked it all, Cahill and others are copycats who stole their idea, their trademark, and, ironically, their chance to reel in revenue from the giveaways through the official Buy Nothing app. (opens in new tab)

Clark and Rockefeller didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Screenshot of the sign-up flow for the Buy Nothing app | Source: Screenshot

To Cahill, Baden, and Grimshaw, the deletion of their group felt like an affront to the community. Like many other groups, they had splintered from the official Buy Nothing Project to avoid some of its rules (for example, they wanted to include all of San Francisco for giveaways, rather than making the group hyperlocal). “We were all like, ‘Holy smokes, this is insane,’” Cahill said. Their group had recently become a hub for people to provide food (opens in new tab) and other resources to those who had lost SNAP benefits , so the timing felt particularly painful. “This shutting down of groups en masse just feels so morally, ethically wrong and against the ethos of the movement.” Cahill and her fellow administrators contacted the Buy Nothing Project, as well as Facebook, in an effort to reverse the ban long enough for their group to change its name. A Buy Nothing representative told The Standard its volunteers reach out to independent groups to “help them either align with our standards or rebrand if they prefer to operate on their own,” though Cahill and her partners insist they were not contacted before their group was taken down. On Thursday, one week after the takedown, the group was restored online, and Cahill quickly changed the name to “Buy Not a Thing No Rules San Francisco (opens in new tab).” Many of the dozens of other gifting groups in San Francisco have also proactively changed their names, removing direct references to “Buy Nothing” with tweaks like “Buy Absolutely Nothing,” “Gifting in the Bay Area,” or simply “BN.”

The group run by Liz Cahill, Lewis Baden, and Aidan Grimshaw was restored Thursday, a week after being taken down. | Source: Screenshot