The former San Francisco mayor’s potential entry to the race comes as a surprise. Could it threaten Sen. Scott Wiener’s moderate coalition?

By Josh Koehn Published Nov. 07, 2025 • 2:11pm

Former Mayor London Breed said she will “seriously consider” jumping into the congressional race to succeed Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who announced her retirement Thursday. “We had such a fierce leader in Nancy Pelosi — and when I say fierce, she not only was an incredible leader, but she always delivered for San Francisco,” Breed told The Standard. “At the end of the day, I care about San Francisco and the people of San Francisco, and I want to be a part of the effort to deliver. This could be an extraordinary way to do that.” A San Francisco native who overcame tragedy and hardship to become the city’s first Black woman mayor, Breed served for the better part of seven years and led the city through the pandemic before losing last year’s election to Daniel Lurie. She was twice elected as mayor after receiving an interim appointment in late 2017 following the death of Ed Lee.

Related London Breed saved herself. Can she save San Francisco? Breed said she was not considering a run for Congress until she received a slew of calls Thursday. Pelosi announced that morning that she will not seek another term after twice serving as speaker of the House and representing San Francisco for nearly four decades in the lower chamber of Congress.​ “I’m gonna be honest, I’ve been very surprised how enthusiastic some of these people are,” Breed said.

The former mayor could shake up a field that is almost certain to grow in the coming weeks. State Sen. Scott Wiener, a moderate Democrat ally of Breed’s, launched his campaign last month, and progressive tech millionaire Saikat Chakrabarti has been gaining momentum with campaign kickoff events and a mostly self-funded campaign since February. Supervisor Connie Chan, a progressive Democrat representing the Richmond, is rumored to have an interest in running.

Pelosi has left tea leaves that she could back Chan by recently appearing at events with the supervisor. There could be many complicating factors for Breed, who previously served as District 5 supervisor after running the African American Art and Culture Complex. Her past campaigns have been run by Maggie Muir, who’s now working for Wiener. The state senator also has quickly amassed a campaign warchest of roughly $1.7 million while scooping up endorsements from City Attorney David Chiu and Attorney General Rob Bonta, as well as pro-growth advocacy groups like SF YIMBY. Breed acknowledged the potential awkwardness.

The former mayor and state Sen. Scott Wiener have been allies, but that could change as she weighs a run for Congress. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard