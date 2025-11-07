By Zara Stone Published Nov. 07, 2025 • 6:00am

But if memes can spread dread, can they also spread optimism?

For the past few years, this question was on the mind of Beatrice Erkers, who leads Existential Hope, a project founded in 2018 by the Foresight Institute, a Bay Area nonprofit for frontier tech, advised by futurist Ray Kurzweil, Stewart Brand, cofounder of The Long Now Foundation, Lawrence Lessig, cofounder of Creative Commons, and Peter Diamandis, founder of XPRIZE. “Memes and short-form media have a huge impact on how people think, so why not see if they can make people hopeful about the future?” Erkers said. In September, Erkers launched the Existential Hope Meme Prize, a $10,000 competition to find the best image, GIF, or video that can shift the vibe from AI anxiety to optimism. Submissions are open until Nov. 23 (opens in new tab) .

The contest is explicitly positioned as a counter to Shoggoth. “What if we imagined a more positive version of that? What if it was good AI? Or biotech that helps us live longer?” said Erkers. AI-generated entries are allowed, though the organizers will “screen the slop,” she added.

More than 111 people have submitted memes via a web form after sharing them on a social network. Erkers says she has received entries via X, TikTok, and LinkedIn. The judging panel includes cognitive psychologist Steven Pinker, “Win-Win” podcast host Liv Boeree, and Jason Crawford, (opens in new tab) whose October 2025 Progress Conference had Sam Altman as keynote speaker. The judging criteria include creativity, optimism, and viral potential. The submissions include a poem (opens in new tab) typed on white space, a life-optimization diagram that charts happiness on an axis, and a kitten staring out the window absorbing the wonders of the world (opens in new tab) . The throughline is tech optimism; it’s essentially a social mood board for a flourishing future. “We need symbols of what success might look like, not just stories of failure,” Erkers said. “But it’s hard to make a meme that’s both funny and positive, that’s part of the challenge.”

Many submissions rework viral memes, noted José Ramón Lizárraga, a social media scholar at UC Berkeley who assessed some entries for The Standard. These include “Train hits school bus,” (opens in new tab) a captioned image macro meme used to illustrate an unstoppable force smashing a target; “Sudden clarity Clarence,” (opens in new tab) a 2011 reaction meme of a guy having an epiphany; and 2015’s “M e (opens in new tab) vs. me,” a side-by-side caption of conflicting thoughts. Emotional resonance is key to making a meme sticky, said Benjamin Burroughs, a professor of journalism at University of Nevada Las Vegas, pointing to “I can’t breathe,” “ Bernie in mittens (opens in new tab) ,” and the “This is fine” dog as memes that have crossed political and social divides. What works, he said, are “memes that remind us of our agency despite the dystopian near-present conditions many feel.” However, to create social change — as opposed to just virality — a meme “needs to have some form of resonance beyond being clickbait.”