The CEO says the tech company will stop losing money by next year and will focus on building new products for homeowners.

Kaz Nejatian was brought in to lead Opendoor in September. | Source: Kelsey McClellan for The Standard

By Kevin V. Nguyen Photography by Kelsey McClellan Published Nov. 07, 2025 • 6:00am

In June, with its shares trading for $0.51, Opendoor Technologies was about to be delisted from the Nasdaq. Then, it became a meme stock (opens in new tab). Over three months, individual investors, dubbed the “Open Army,” rallied around the company and pushed its shares as high as $10, for a valuation of nearly $7 billion. But the sugar high of retail traders can prop up an unprofitable business for only so long. Other meme stock companies, such as Gamestop and AMC Theaters, fell back to Earth after failing to generate more returns through reforms.

Opendoor — which aims to be the leading marketplace for current and prospective homeowners — might have a different ending if it can pull off its next high-wire act. Ahead of an earnings call Thursday, new CEO Kaz Nejatian sat down with The Standard at Opendoor’s San Francisco headquarters at 100 Montgomery St. to detail how his first two months have gone and how he intends to turn the company’s fortunes around. Before he arrived, Opendoor reported losses every year since its founding in 2014. The real estate platform buys single-family homes for cash and resells them, giving buyers and sellers an instantaneous, end-to-end shopping experience online. But the economics of this model were squeezed when interest rates spiked in 2022 — pulling down home values and saddling the company with losses. Its stock price has plummeted accordingly, down from a high of $34 in 2021.

Opendoor has shifted back to an in-person office policy. | Source: Kelsey McClellan for The Standard

Nejatian in a meeting with senior leaders at Opendoor. | Source: Kelsey McClellan for The Standard

With an eye toward turning a profit by the end of next year, Nejatian said the company is refinancing its long-term debt and has instituted sweeping organizational changes, including reducing headcount by 20%, firing every outside consultant, calling all of its employees back into the office full time, and mandating that the team “default to AI” for problem-solving. “Imagine if you hired someone else to do your job and they tell you what to do,” Nejatian said. “I find that so deeply offensive.” But the biggest change he is trying to instill is one of mentality. “Our job is not to run a fucking hedge fund that aims to own assets and make money off of macroeconomics,” Nejatian said. “Our job is to buy and sell lots and lots of homes at very tight spreads and make money off of transaction volume.” In other words, he wants Opendoor to spend less time worrying about Wall Street’s expectations and more time building the next Amazon for home sales, which today is a mishmash of listing websites, third-party agents, and opaque pricing strategies. Opendoor will have to recommit to making new software while doubling down on home acquisitions, Nejatian said. If it can increase the number of sellers on the platform, prospective buyers will be more likely to use the company rather than work with a real estate agent. As of Sept. 30, Opendoor was in contract to purchase 526 homes for an aggregate price of $164 million. Opendoor aims to deliver services such as its own guaranteed warranty. Starting this week in Texas, a user can buy a home instantly online without talking to a human and return it within seven days of moving in if unsatisfied with the purchase. “If Opendoor does nothing else than help you time the sale of your old house with the closing of your new house … you will avoid on average about three mortgage payments,” Nejatian said last month on “The a16z Podcast.” “Who was getting paid that money and why?”

The company moved to Montgomery Street in 2022. | Source: Kelsey McClellan for The Standard

Nejatian was installed as Opendoor’s CEO after investors pressured the board to make changes in August. He was previously COO of Shopify, a role he took on in 2019. Shopify similarly had to fight off predatory short-sellers and pivot after trying to compete with Amazon’s fulfillment business; by the time Nejatian departed this year, it had gone from operating at a loss to turning an annual profit. “I thought Shopify was going to be my forever job,” he said. So why did he leave to jump into another sinking business? Solving the housing problem is essential to society, said Nejatian, whose annual salary is $1 — his compensation consists entirely of options tied to Opendoor’s stock performance. “If we can make buying, selling, and owning a home easier and less terrible, the world will be a better place,” he said. “If we do that, we’ll make money along the way.” “The fact that the average age of a person who buys their first home now is 40 is deeply depressing,” he added. “That has such negative implications for our society. Our job is to build a profitable company in this space.”