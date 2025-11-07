SFO delays: Canceled flights and weather woes on Day 1 of FAA cuts

The first day of flight cutbacks ordered by the Trump administration due to the government shutdown meant plenty of delays and cancellations Friday morning at San Francisco International Airport.

FlightAware.com (opens in new tab) said there had been 45 cancellations and 56 delayed flights before 9 a.m. SFO officials said 39 of the cancellations had been removed from the schedule Thursday, “probably” due to the Federal Aviation Administration ordering airlines to reduce flights by 4% Friday and by 10% Nov. 14.

“Probably fair to say the 39 were related to the FAA order given the advance nature of those cancellations,” SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel said.