Thieves entered through the same HVAC system that had been targeted many times by past intruders.

By Sam Mondros Published Nov. 07, 2025 • 2:29pm

The sprawling, nondescript warehouse surrounded by fencing sits in a part of Oakland known for shattered auto glass and stolen catalytic converters. At least nine times since 2012, it has been a target for criminals who have stripped copper wiring and other valuables, according to the Oakland Police Department. This is the offsite facility where the Oakland Museum of California houses an archive of more than 2 million artifacts that trace the state’s rich cultural and natural history. Until last month, the priceless collection remained protected. But in the early morning of Oct. 15, at least two thieves entered through the building’s HVAC system — a weak spot in its security — and made off with more than 1,000 pieces in what may be the largest art heist in California history, according to sources with knowledge of the theft.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sources said the HVAC system had been looted for metal in the past. Yet the issues remained unresolved by the date of the burglary.

At least two thieves broke into the Oakland Museum of California’s offsite storage unit last month. | Source: Courtesy FBI and Oakland Police

Details of how the theft occurred, which have not been previously reported, show vulnerabilities in the property’s security systems that were exploited by the thieves. Security staff were off duty at the time of the heist, Lori Fogarty, the museum’s director, told The Standard last week. A museum spokesperson declined to answer follow-up questions as to why no guards were on duty that night or whether guards typically work overnight.

Subscribe to The Daily Because “I saw a TikTok” doesn’t always cut it. Dozens of stories, daily. Sign up now

“When the Oct. 15 theft occurred, we had a number of security measures in place,” said spokesperson Alexxa Gotthardt. She declined to give details but said that, at the time of the theft, museum leaders were in conversation with city agencies and the Oakland Police Department to implement enhanced security measures.

A necklace by Florence Resnikoff was among the stolen items. | Source: Courtesy Oakland Museum of California

During a visit to the facility two weeks after the burglary, The Standard witnessed guards standing outside the warehouse, which is dotted with overhead lights and security cameras. The heist itself was no “Ocean’s 11.” Video footage released by the FBI shows two masked people, one in a black beanie and plaid long-sleeve shirt, and the other in a blue hoodie with white letters on the chest, casually traipsing through the warehouse just before 3:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the theft was a crime of opportunity, according to a statement from the museum. The thieves took items seemingly at random, including jewelry, engraved scrimshaw tusks, Native American baskets and tools, antique daguerreotypes, and an arbitrary collection of ephemera such as political pins. The thieves also took laptops and cameras. They rifled through cabinets, taking metals and pearls, and wrenched open the doors of storage bays that secured Native artifacts, emptying them.

Scrimshaw tusks. | Source: Courtesy Oakland Museum California

A titanium necklace by Resnikoff. | Source: Courtesy Oakland Museum of California

Alexander Eblen, a jewelry specialist and senior vice president with Christie’s in New York, said reselling stolen jewelry is nearly impossible, adding that pawn shops and antique stores, usually the next stop for thefts of this kind, are under intense scrutiny for reselling stolen items. “These things happen behind closed doors in private spaces, and depending on who knows about that, people get caught in the end because others did not keep their mouths shut,” Eblen said. Sean Casey, who has lived in an apartment complex across the street from the warehouse for 10 years, said the neighborhood was a hotbed for sideshows and criminal activity until 2023, when the city installed speed bumps and closed parking lots that attracted crime at night.

The thieves accessed the warehouse through its HVAC system. | Source: Courtesy FBI and Oakland Police