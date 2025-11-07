The Giants might not be so bold after all

Tony Vitello’s hiring stunned the baseball industry. Then other teams said, “Hold my beer.”

By Kerry Crowley Published Nov. 07, 2025 • 10:30am

When Buster Posey tapped University of Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello to manage the Giants, the decision was labeled unconventional, surprising, and outside the box. A week after Vitello was introduced at Oracle Park, the hire has already lost some of its shock value.

Following a series of front-office shakeups and unexpected manager hires, it’s clear that major league teams are increasingly willing to take bigger swings — and potentially endure bigger whiffs — to build a winner. On the morning of Vitello’s introductory press conference, the Nationals agreed to a deal with 33-year-old Blake Butera, who became MLB’s youngest manager in more than 50 years. On Thursday, the San Diego Padres hired a former relief pitcher with no prior coaching experience, Craig Stammen, as manager — a move USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale called “stunning.”

“In a season of shocking managerial hires, this one tops the list,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan posted on X. Hours after the Padres hired Stammen, the Colorado Rockies named Paul DePodesta, a Cleveland Browns executive, as president of baseball operations. Of the three major hires National League West teams have made this offseason, the Giants’ decision to pluck Vitello out of the college ranks may be the most vanilla. Vitello has a long track record of leading baseball teams, and while those rosters have been made up of 18- to 23-year-olds, his résumé suggests he has a level of familiarity with at least some elements of the job.

In a hiring cycle that has defied expectations, it’s time to reassess if the Giants are truly bold and cutting-edge or merely blending in with other teams searching for an advantage in unfamiliar territory.