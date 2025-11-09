Police shoot a dog and its owner by Union Square

A police officer shot a dog and its owner after a confrontation by Union Square Sunday evening, marking the second shooting in as many days in San Francisco.

Paramedics responded around 4:30 p.m. to O’Farrell and Market streets, where they found two people, a cop, and a dog with injuries, according to San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Mariano Elias.

The San Francisco Police Department, which has yet to respond to a request for comment, closed traffic access to several blocks of Market Street as they investigated.