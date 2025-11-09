Police shoot a dog and its owner by Union Square

A police officer shot a dog and its owner after a confrontation by Union Square Sunday evening, marking the second shooting in as many days in San Francisco.
Paramedics responded around 4:30 p.m. to O’Farrell and Market streets, where they found two people, a cop, and a dog with injuries, according to San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Mariano Elias.
The San Francisco Police Department, which has yet to respond to a request for comment, closed traffic access to several blocks of Market Street as they investigated.
The dog’s owner was sent to a nearby hospital where he was treated for gunshot wound in his leg, Elias said. Another person turned down treatment for undisclosed injuries.
The other patient paramedics evaluated was the cop who pulled the trigger after getting bit by the dog.
Subscribe to The Daily
Because “I saw a TikTok” doesn’t always cut it. Dozens of stories, daily.
“The officer was still being evaluated last I checked, but was not interested in going to the hospital,” Elias said in a phone call.
The dog — a German shepherd mix — was shot in the right front leg.
An Animal Care and Control veterinarian treated the animal, which is now in stable condition, according to shelter spokesperson Deb Campbell.
The incident comes a day after five people were wounded — four minors, and an adult with life-threatening injuries — in a mass shooting in the city’s west side, by Ocean Beach in the Outer Richmond.
Officer-Involved Shooting @CitizenApp (opens in new tab)Ofarrell St & Market St 4:34:18 PM PST (opens in new tab)