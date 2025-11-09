Mass shooting wounds five in the Outer Richmond

Five people were wounded — one seriously — in a shooting by Safeway in the Outer Richmond late Saturday.
Officers responded to a shooting around Fulton Street and the Great Highway around 9 p.m. and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
An adult victim was critically injured while four minors sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
“This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no general threat to the public,” the SFPD wrote in a post on X.
No arrests were made by late Saturday, police said.
Subscribe to The Daily
Because “I saw a TikTok” doesn’t always cut it. Dozens of stories, daily.
Investigators urge anyone who knows about what happened to send information by phone to (415) 575-4444 or via text, starting the message with “SFPD,” to TIP411.
“This kind of violence does not represent who we are as a city, and we will never tolerate it,” Mayor Daniel Lurie wrote on X (opens in new tab). “I am hoping that everyone affected will be OK.”
This is a developing story. Check for updates.