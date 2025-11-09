Mass shooting wounds five in the Outer Richmond

An adult is in critical condition while four minors sustained non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

By Jennifer Wadsworth Published Nov. 09, 2025 • 12:15am

Five people were wounded — one seriously — in a shooting by Safeway in the Outer Richmond late Saturday. Officers responded to a shooting around Fulton Street and the Great Highway around 9 p.m. and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

An adult victim was critically injured while four minors sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no general threat to the public,” the SFPD wrote in a post on X. No arrests were made by late Saturday, police said.

Subscribe to The Daily Because “I saw a TikTok” doesn’t always cut it. Dozens of stories, daily. Sign up now

Investigators urge anyone who knows about what happened to send information by phone to (415) 575-4444 or via text, starting the message with “SFPD,” to TIP411.