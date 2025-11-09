Skip to main content
Mass shooting wounds five in the Outer Richmond

An adult is in critical condition while four minors sustained non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Crime scene police tape is visible across an image with shadowy figures in an interior doorway.
The shooting took place by a Safeway near Fulton Street and the Great Highway on Saturday night. | Source: Adobe Stock
By Jennifer Wadsworth

Five people were wounded — one seriously — in a shooting by Safeway in the Outer Richmond late Saturday.

Officers responded to a shooting around Fulton Street and the Great Highway around 9 p.m. and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

An adult victim was critically injured while four minors sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no general threat to the public,” the SFPD wrote in a post on X.

No arrests were made by late Saturday, police said.

Investigators urge anyone who knows about what happened to send information by phone to (415) 575-4444 or via text, starting the message with “SFPD,” to TIP411.

“This kind of violence does not represent who we are as a city, and we will never tolerate it,” Mayor Daniel Lurie wrote on X (opens in new tab). “I am hoping that everyone affected will be OK.”

This is a developing story. Check for updates.

Jennifer Wadsworth can be reached at [email protected]

