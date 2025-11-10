Where the 49ers need to improve the most after the Rams exposed their flaws

Ricky Pearsall is expected to practice this week and could help a 49ers’ offense that must carry its defense the rest of the way.

By David Lombardi Published Nov. 10, 2025 • 6:45pm

After missing the last six games due to a PCL injury he suffered against the Jaguars on Sept. 28, wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will return to practice on Wednesday. That's a critical reinforcement for the 49ers, who clearly need all the firepower they can get to mask a free-falling defense. In Sunday's 42-26 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 49ers' defense suffered through one of the worst statistical performances in franchise history.

Here are snap counts and grades from the 49ers’ loss. Remember the good news: The 49ers should be favored in each of their next four games, which all come against below-average offenses. The Rams, on the other hand, are elite and revealed which position groups must make strides. Quarterback: Mac Jones (63 snaps)

Game grade: A

Jones now ranks No. 11 in ESPN’s QBR, meaning that he’s playing quantifiably better football than most starting quarterbacks in the league.

The 49ers hope that Brock Purdy can return this week, but there are practice thresholds to clear. “We want three aggressive practices,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday. “And we want to make sure he feels good after all of them each day, too.” Running back/fullback: Christian McCaffrey (49), Brian Robinson Jr. (14), Kyle Juszczyk (31) Game grade: A The 49ers couldn’t sustain their rushing improvement against a top-5 ground defense, but a lack of opportunity hurt them most. It’s hard to kick-start a run game when a giveaway and paper-thin defense combine to create an early 21-0 deficit. McCaffrey, as usual, made the most of his opportunities on the ground and through the air. Robinson has started to run exceptionally well within Shanahan’s scheme. His touchdown, following a dismantling of Rams linebacker Nate Landman, was especially satisfying. Wide receiver: Jauan Jennings (58), Kendrick Bourne (43), Demarcus Robinson (29), Skyy Moore (11), Jordan Watkins (3) Game grade: D Jennings’ fumble was one of the most damaging plays of the game. His touchdown could not come close to making up for it, because the 49ers needed to go score-for-score with the favored Rams.

The 49ers badly need Pearsall back. They rank No. 24 in average receiver separation at the time of catch or incompletion, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That’s a largely a function of missing top receiver talent. Tight end: George Kittle (57), Luke Farrell (17), Jake Tonges (3) Game grade: A- Whatever efficiency the 49ers lack from their actual wideouts, they usually regain through Kittle’s sensational play in the pass game. That indeed happened against the Rams, as evidenced by the efficiency table above. Unfortunately for the 49ers, Farrell missed a key block when the Rams stuffed McCaffrey on the early fourth down that tilted the game very heavily against the 49ers. Farrell has not managed to reprise the blocking efficiency that Charlie Woerner once delivered at that second tight end spot. Offensive line: Trent Williams (63), Spencer Burford (35), Ben Bartch (28), Jake Brendel (63), Dominick Puni (63), Colton McKivitz (63) Game grade: A- Considering the opponent — the Rams have arguably the best defensive line in the NFL — this was the best pass-protecting performance from the 49ers’ offensive line this season. They didn’t allow a single sack, which is also a big credit to Jones and his fast release times.

The returns of Burford and Bartch, two veterans who splits duties at left guard, has stabilized the 49ers’ front. Rookie Connor Colby had been in a blender at that position, and it was hurting the rest of the O-line. Defensive line: Sam Okuayinonu (46), Jordan Elliott (38), Kalia Davis (36), Keion White (32), Bryce Huff (33), CJ West (29), Kevin Givens (28), Clelin Ferrell (24), Robert Beal Jr. (10) Game grade: C The 49ers actually enjoyed some pass-rushing juice in this game, which shouldn’t be all that surprising because Huff was back in action. White’s first sack as a 49ers was a high-effort play on which he won twice; once against right tackle and then following his fall to the ground (the right guard came to help, but White prevailed anyway). The problem is that the 49ers didn’t earn enough opportunities to rush the passer because they didn’t stop the run. That’s where the absences of rookies Mykel Williams and Alfred Collins were most severely felt. The 49ers’ run defense plunged from No. 6 to No. 12 in EPA/play in just one game. Ouch. Linebackers: Tatum Bethune (65), Dee Winters (63), Luke Gifford (26), Curtis Robinson (3) Game grade: D- Yeah, the 49ers are missing Fred Warner — and Shanahan explained exactly why. “You’re missing a Hall of Fame player, so I don’t like to say anything to take away from Tatum,” he said. “I think Tatum’s doing a really good job, but you’re missing a Hall of Fame player. Fred is elite when it comes to just how intelligent he is, how he communicates, how he can get us in and out of every single thing, how he can handle every single motion. “He’s also elite in covering things from numbers to numbers. Usually if you’re going to throw over the middle, you’ve got to throw it over Fred Warner which allows our safeties to play deeper, it allows our corners to just stay on top. But, when you’re missing a Hall of Fame player like that, it unlocks a lot of things which affects all three levels of the defense.” Safeties: Ji’Ayir Brown (68), Malik Mustapha (68), Jason Pinnock (15) Game grade: F Barring significant improvement, it seems that the 49ers will have to be aggressive in the safety acquisition market in the 2026 offseason. They simply haven’t been good at this position and it’s already led to multiple lineup changes. Both Brown and Mustapha missed key tackles Sunday and both were roasted in coverage. Cornerbacks: Deommodore Lenoir (68), Renardo Green (68), Upton Stout (28) Game grade: F Lenoir allowed two touchdowns, including one where he was washed out on a screen pass from Stafford to receiver Puka Nacua. Green committed the cardinal sin against Stafford (just as Jaquiski Tartt once did), dropping an interception opportunity that could’ve changed the game. The rookie Stout was victimized by the Rams — specially with their frequent three-tight end sets. The Rams did what they wanted against the 49ers’ back seven. Special teams grade: B- Despite a blocked extra point and some more struggles on kick coverage, the 49ers again won the third phase of the game.