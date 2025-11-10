The battle over the Cliff House name might finally be over

Restoration of the name is between the owner and a west-side nonprofit.

By Garrett Leahy Published Nov. 10, 2025 • 12:53pm

One of San Francisco’s most famous restaurants is inching closer to reclaiming its name and restoring its landmark art deco sign after years of negotiations. Demosthenis (Dan) and Mary Hountalas, who operated the Cliff House for decades until its closure in 2020, last week donated the name and associated trademarks to the nonprofit Western Neighborhoods Project. The gift includes not just the Cliff House name but the restaurant’s recipes, its famous sign, and all related trademarks, domains, and social media accounts. The nonprofit also intends to lend a collection of Cliff House memorabilia it purchased at auction in 2021.

Whether a new restaurant will take up the Cliff House mantle remains to be seen. That decision will fall to the nonprofit and the venue’s current operator, Alexander Leff, who was selected by the National Parks Service in 2023. Leff did not reply to a request for comment.

The art deco sign, which was installed in 2004, was removed when the restaurant closed Dec. 31, 2020. | Source: Getty Images

What is the Western Neighborhoods Project?

The Western Neighborhoods Project, founded in 1999 in the Richmond, works to preserve and share the culture of San Francisco’s west side. The group in 2021 raised more than $150,000 in less than three weeks to purchase more than 100 Cliff House artifacts at an auction, later displaying them in a free exhibition in partnership with the National Park Service and San Francisco State University’s Global Museum. Nicole Meldahl, executive director of the nonprofit, said it is “honored” to be stewarding the Cliff House legacy into the future. “Having spent countless hours in the building while managing The Museum at The Cliff, I’m lucky to know first-hand that the Cliff House is uniquely special,” Meldahl said. “We look forward to working with present and future concessioners of the Cliff House to ensure the name will forever remain connected to the historic building.”

Leff or any future operator will have to negotiate with the nonprofit to use the “Cliff House” name and trademarks. Previously, that licensing question lingered as part of the building’s stalled reopening process . The nonprofit now controls a piece of San Francisco history — and leverage in discussions with concessioners, planners, or city officials looking to negotiate reopening terms or public-access commitments.

The Cliff House has fallen into disrepair. | Source: Noah Berger for The Standard

When will the Cliff House reopen?