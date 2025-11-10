After three decades as an attorney and Democratic Party operative, the younger Pelosi is a candidate.

By Josh Koehn Published Nov. 10, 2025 • 11:13am

Christine Pelosi — an attorney, women’s rights advocate, Democratic Party operative, and daughter of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi — said Monday that she is launching a campaign to represent San Francisco in the state Senate. The announcement is surprising in its timing and follows rampant speculation in recent years that Pelosi would attempt to succeed her mother in Congress. Nancy Pelosi announced last week that she will not seek a 21st term in the House , leaving the fight for her seat to state Sen. Scott Wiener, progressive tech millionaire Saikat Chakrabarti, and potentially Supervisor Connie Chan. In a 42-second video posted to social media Monday, the younger Pelosi noted her credentials for the state Senate while listing priorities she’d focus on as a legislator, including consumer and women’s rights and plans to help immigrants and survivors of gun violence. During her time as chair of the California Democratic Party’s women’s caucus, Pelosi played a key role in elevating conversations around the #MeToo movement and the creation of a Workplace Conduct Unit (opens in new tab) in the state Legislature.

“What do we do when our freedoms are under attack?” Pelosi asks in her campaign launch video. “We speak up, we fight back, and we organize power for the people, and that’s what I want to do for you.”

Pelosi did not respond to requests for comment.

Wiener’s term doesn’t end until 2028, so he is in no immediate risk of losing his seat even if he’s unsuccessful in his congressional bid. That timing means there may be no rush for other candidates to jump into the fray. But a Wiener victory in next year’s runoff congressional election would open the door for Pelosi and other candidates to run for his state Senate seat in a 2027 special election. By announcing her candidacy so soon, Pelosi could be seeking to snag early endorsements and build a campaign war chest, a specialty of her mother, a chief fundraiser for the Democratic Party for decades.