Jack’s, which opened in 1863 and closed in 2000, will reopen — and at its original downtown address.

This isn’t the first attempt to revive Jack’s, which was briefly known as Jeanty at Jack’s in the early 2000s. | Source: Liz Hafalia/SF Chronicle/Getty Images

By Astrid Kane Published Nov. 10, 2025 • 11:12am

A long-vanished relic of classic San Francisco dining is set to return to its original downtown address. Jack’s Restaurant, which opened in 1863 and shuttered in 2000 (opens in new tab) , will rise from the ashes and reopen at 615 Sacramento St. in the Financial District, according to a sign posted in the window related to an application for a liquor license at the address. The public notice was posted in March, and public records indicate the Planning Department recommended approval in May. At the time of its closure, Jack’s was the third-oldest restaurant in the city, a smoky, boozy place where mixed social classes came to see and be seen while tucking into Continental cuisine like double-cut pork chops, escargots, and creamed spinach. It had a Barbary Coast-era association — the private dining rooms on the upper floors were allegedly used as a bordello.

The interior, as seen in 2016, shows plenty of classic detail. | Source: San Francisco Chronicle via Gett

When Jack’s ended its 137-year run, the owner at the time, John Konstin, offered employees jobs at his other restaurant, John’s Grill , a Union Square hangout for local politicos. Konstin confirmed to The Standard on Monday that Jack’s is likely to reopen but did not know the identity of the new operator. “I’ve been saying that someone needs to revitalize that restaurant for decades, so I’m glad it’s happening,” he said. The four-story building — with plentiful staircases — is a challenging space for a restaurateur to tackle but is “probably the most beautiful restaurant in San Francisco,” he added.

This won’t be the first time someone has attempted a revival. In 2002, a chef named Philippe Jeanty reopened the restaurant as a brasserie called Jeanty at Jack’s (opens in new tab) . It closed within a few years, and the site was later home to a coworking space that has since closed. Birmingham Development LLC, which purchased the building in 2018, was contacted for comment but did not respond in time for publication.