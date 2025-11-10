Marc Andreessen v. the pope: VC starts meme-war with Leo XIV

By Margaux MacColl Published Nov. 10, 2025 • 1:30pm

The tech drama of the week is between billionaire Marc Andreessen and ... the pope? Yup, the venture capitalist is going head-to-head with heaven’s vassal on earth. Andreessen this week decided to wage meme-fare (read: war but with sassy memes) against Pope Leo XIV. It started with a banger of a tweet by the pontiff himself.

