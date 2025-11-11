Why trading Bryce Eldridge could make sense for the Giants

The organization’s top prospect is the first baseman of the future. But the team also has Rafael Devers under contract through 2033.

LAS VEGAS – The Giants have so many roster needs to address that it would seem far-fetched to resolve them all in free agency, so the front office will be diligent on the trade market as well. When other teams are on the phone with Buster Posey or Zack Minasian, no doubt they'll mention the name of the Giants' top prospect, the first baseman with high-end potential and elite exit velocity, the 21-year-old whose presence results in roster redundancy.

Bryce Eldridge is a first baseman of the future on a team with a first baseman signed through 2033, Rafael Devers. So, yes, it would make sense for the Giants to listen to offers on Eldridge, especially because there’s a need for at least two more starting pitchers and several more relievers including a closer. Not to mention a right fielder.

Eldridge remains a work-in-progress both at first base and at the plate and isn’t guaranteed a roster spot on the 2026 Opening Day roster. Unless management is convinced Eldridge is the next Will Clark, there’s no reason to consider him untouchable. “I would say we value (Eldridge) as highly as you can value any prospect in your system,” Posey told The Standard at the general manager meetings Tuesday. “To be 21 years and have the projectability to be just an offensive force in the major leagues, regardless of what the position is, we value him very highly because of that.” With regard to trade talk, the roster has very few untouchables. Devers, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman, Logan Webb, obviously. And perhaps other young players depending on the shape of the roster. On that front, Posey said, “You have certain players that you know it’s almost impossible to move on from, but we wouldn’t be doing our due diligence if we didn’t listen as well.”

Would Posey dare trade Eldridge? At this point, we’ve learned anything is possible with the president of baseball operations. The Devers trade, for example. Posey dealt two of the organization’s prized young players – pitcher Kyle Harrison and first-round draft pick from 2024/fellow Florida State alum James Tibbs – in the deal for Devers. A third baseman and designated hitter in Boston, Devers now is the Giants’ No. 1 first baseman with eight more years on his contract. Finding Eldridge playing time might be a challenge unless Devers and the Giants feel comfortable moving one of their two first basemen to the DH slot every day.

The alternative is trading Eldridge, which might be a bummer for many Giants fans, but the possible return could force the issue and make the roster more well rounded. Possible targets could be small-market teams willing to move high-end starting pitchers before they rake in the big money. Cincinnati ace Hunter Greene, 26, has been in and out of trade rumors – the Reds say for now they want to keep him – and the primary first baseman is Spencer Steer, who was a Gold Glove finalist this year but is a so-so overall player. Greene has a club-friendly contract and is owed $39 million the next three seasons with a $21 million club option for 2029. Similarly, Minnesota’s Joe Ryan, 29, who’s trade bait, is under team control through 2027 and could be signed long term in San Francisco, considering his Marin County roots. He made $3 million last season and is eligible for arbitration. The Twins’ first baseman is Kody Clemens, Roger’s kid and a .206 career hitter. Then there’s Washington’s MacKenzie Gore, 26, who has two more years until free agency and is coming off his first All-Star season. The Nationals are revitalizing their franchise and don’t have a legitimate first baseman after Nathanial Lowe was cut in August and Josh Bell became a free agent. By the way, Eldridge hails from nearby James Madison High School in nearby Vienna, Va. Inserting Greene, Ryan, or Gore into San Francisco’s rotation alongside Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, and Landen Roupp would make for a dandy pitching setup and leave the Giants with payroll flexibility to add another starter in free agency.

Bryce Eldridge only started playing first base regularly this year. | Source: Norm Hall/Getty Images