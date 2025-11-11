Two months after Kirk was assassinated, his Turning Point USA college campus tour stopped in Berkeley. It did not go well.

The first sign it would be a weird night came moments after I arrived at Zellerbach Hall, where a flock of young Republicans scurried past security after a series of bangs suggested gunfire or a bomb. It turned out to be fireworks, of which there were some literally and figuratively. In the last leg of the Turning Point USA college campus tour at UC Berkeley, helicopters patrolled overhead, protesters screamed into megaphones about fascism, bottles flew, firecrackers popped, and the smell of sulfur mixed with conviction. Charlie Kirk died almost two months ago when an assassin’s bullet struck him in the throat during another Turning Point event at a college in Utah, but the organization’s founding father was ever-present Monday on shirts and posters, and, at one point, the crowd cultishly chanting his name: “Charlie Kirk! Charlie Kirk! Charlie Kirk!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The headliner of this hot mess was “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” actor and philosopher Rob Schneider, which may help explain why tickets were free.

Rob Schneider headlined the event. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard

Veronica Hernandez, a daughter of formerly undocumented immigrants who lives in East Oakland, said she thought the event was “wonderful” but it lacked a certain oomph. She noted that she had been a lifelong liberal who backed Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign in 2016 before shifting her support to the Make America Great Again movement . “I wish Charlie had been here,” Hernandez said. “This group of people is not the same without him, the message isn’t as strong. But the spirit is there. There needs to be somebody who comes up and speaks to people the way that Charlie did, because that passion is not there.”

Keeping tabs on SF’s movers and shakers. Get the inside scoop on City Hall and local politics in our weekly Power Play newsletter. Sign up now!

What the event may have lacked in inspiration, it made up with a dollop of say-what-now? The pre-show soundtrack predictably featured “Y.M.C.A.,” prompting the faithful to form the letters as if it were a federal agency in need of immediate deregulation. MAGA caps bobbed beside trucker hats reading “47,” a reference to Donald Trump’s number in the presidential pecking order. Freedom shirts were everywhere, which may explain why they let a young man sing the national anthem in a key unfit for a family show.

A singer performs the national anthem during the last stop of Turning Point USA’s college campus tour. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard

The program itself was a genre bender: part theology and campus politics, part standup in which the worst joke was that the event lasted almost two hours. Frank Turek, a Christian apologist, asked the audience to remember where they were when they heard Kirk had been murdered. He then detoured to defend himself against internet conspiracies that suggested he was part of an inside job, while also lauding the security team from that fateful day. Related ‘We need to be unafraid’: SF conservatives honor Charlie Kirk at Noe Valley vigil Pelosi ducks House vote on bill honoring Charlie Kirk as a ‘patriot’ Charlie Kirk had college students hooked. Here’s what they’re saying in group chats Only a few questions into a Q&A portion to end the evening, Turek took umbrage with a young man asking about Candace Owens’ thoughts about who may have had Kirk murdered. He facetiously suggested that Owens herself may have been the plotter. Kirk rose to fame for his verbal jousts with liberal college students, and the Q&A overseen by Schneider delivered peak inanity. One audience member accused Schneider of being “retarded” and Schneider returned fire, saying the heckler was intolerant and “never going to get laid.” Another question dove into the sexual urges of eunuchs, because, of course.

Attendees dance inside Zellerbach Hall on Monday. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard