Politics

Conservatives descended on UC Berkeley. Now the feds are investigating

Demonstrations broke out on Monday at the college campus during an event hosted by the conservative activist group founded by the late Charlie Kirk.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon penned a letter to UC Berkeley on Tuesday. | Source: Tom Williams/Getty Images
By Gabe Greschler

Protests that erupted Monday in response to the conservative political group Turning Point USA’s event at UC Berkeley have caught the attention of President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice.

On Tuesday, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon launched an investigation into the demonstrations, describing them in an X post (opens in new tab) as “mob assault and thuggish intimidation” of the event attendees exercising their right to free speech.

Dhillon’s Civil Rights Division will be probing “potential failures at UC Berkeley and any who enabled such violence,” she said on X.

A man with a bloodied face wearing a red “FREEDOM” shirt is being held by multiple police officers in helmets and tactical gear.
Protests broke out Monday at the Turning Point USA event at UC Berkeley’s campus. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard

The demonstrations against the event, which hosted conservative figures including actor Rob Schneider, led to several arrests. Four students were taken into custody (opens in new tab) earlier in the day for trying to install an anti-Turning Point USA art installation. Another three (opens in new tab) were arrested amidst the protests, two for a physical fight and another for attempting to cross a barrier.

The conservative group was founded by the late political activist Charlie Kirk and advocates for right-wing policies on college campuses. Kirk was assassinated by a gunman in September.

In a Tuesday letter addressed to UC Berkeley, Dhillon requested communications from the university’s board members and campus administrators related to the Turning Point event, policies and manuals about campus speakers, and all video and audio recordings by the school of the protests on Monday.

Dhillon said she was investigating whether the school violated the University of California’s commitment to provide adequate security for the event in response to a 2018 settlement involving another conservative group. The law firm Dhillon founded sued UC Berkeley in 2016 over allegations of suppressing conservative speech on campus.

A crowd of protesters holding signs like “ABOLISH ICE” and “NO PATIENTS IN SPACE” faces a line of police officers in riot gear at night.
Turning Point USA advocates for conservative policies at college campuses. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard

"We are also determining whether recent events provide a basis for additional investigation of violations of federal rights, including, without limitation, violations of the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution,” Dhillon wrote.

UC Berkeley spokesperson Dan Mogulof declined to comment. He noted that while the letter was addressed to UC Berkeley, it names James Milliken as a respondent, who is actually the president of the University of California system.

Dhillon previously worked as an employment lawyer in San Francisco but has since become a prominent figure within the Trump administration’s Department of Justice.

Since his inauguration, Trump has been quick to target universities for what he perceives as bastions of left-wing ideology and activism.

Gabe Greschler can be reached at [email protected]

