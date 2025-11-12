Where Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall stand as the 49ers await key returns

The starting quarterback and the 2024 first-round draft choice are both Arizona natives who could play in front of family and friends if they return Sunday.

By David Lombardi Published Nov. 12, 2025 • 4:00pm

Wednesday's 49ers practice began under gray skies and rain. But within minutes, the sun broke through. One might consider it emblematic of the 49ers' (finally) improving injury situation. Brock Purdy is firmly in line to return as starting quarterback Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, while top receiver Ricky Pearsall retook the field Wednesday after missing six weeks with a PCL injury.

Though Purdy was again officially listed as a limited participant, coach Kyle Shanahan said that was a technicality ahead of an “aggressive practice” for the QB. Purdy was at the front of the line for drills for the first time since his most recent start, in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That game saw him aggravate a turf toe injury suffered in Week 1. “I think each week it’s gotten better, with last week being the best,” Shanahan said. “So if he takes a big step forward this week, like he did last week, he should have a good chance to play.”

The 49ers have been thrilled with backup quarterback Mac Jones, who’s presided over a 5-3 record in games Purdy has missed this season. Jones ranks No. 11 in QBR, better than most NFL starters — but not as good as Purdy’s finishes in 2023 (No. 1) and 2024 (No. 7). “It’s not a hard decision,” Shanahan said. “It’s just more about Brock’s health. It’s been awesome how Mac has played. He has been great. But we’ve got a lot of confidence in Brock, and we know Brock will play at a high level too, as long as he’s healthy.”

Purdy suffered his toe injury in the first half of the 49ers’ season-opening win at Seattle. He played through it in the second half to lead the 49ers from behind against one of the league’s best teams. Jones then took over for two weeks, which included a tight win over Arizona, before Purdy reentered the lineup against Jacksonville. He aggravated the toe injury in the first half of that loss. “I think he played really good versus Seattle, and I think he struggled versus Jacksonville, which is why we shouldn’t have brought him back then,” Shanahan said. Hindsight is twenty-twenty, though. The 49ers actually considered Jones — who had a knee issue — to be more injured than Purdy entering that Week 4 game, creating a dilemma that essentially forced their hand. Following Purdy’s aggravation, they decided to play the long game with their franchise quarterback to minimize the chances of another setback.

The potential return of Pearsall projects to pair well with Purdy’s possible reentry. The two Arizonans have been out for exactly the same length of time and should feel at home in front of friends and family back in the Phoenix metroplex. Purdy and Pearsall played against each other in high school; Purdy’s team put up 70 points, while Pearsall hauled in 184 receiving yards. Purdy’s team won. The 49ers initially hoped Pearsall would return unusually quickly from his PCL injury, but it took the typical period of about six weeks for him to hit the necessary GPS-measured speed markers required for a return to the practice field.

“I know they’ve been frustrated,” Shanahan said of Purdy and Pearsall. “They’re always showing how hard they’re trying to come back, and I just keep telling them, ‘Guys, we’re very well aware of how bad you guys want to be out there, but we’ve got to make sure you’re right.’ And each week they haven’t been able to get there, but hopefully this will be the week.” Rookie defensive tackle Alfred Collins, who missed last week with a hip injury, was back at Wednesday’s practice as a limited participant. Collins spent the media viewing window running under a trainer’s supervision with a big brace on his knee. The 49ers badly missed Collins and fellow rookie defensive lineman Mykel Williams in Sunday’s loss, in which the Los Angeles Rams gashed San Francisco’s previously stout run defense.

The Rams, though, are arguably the best team in football. Now the schedule softens for the 49ers (6-4), who project to be favored in their next four games — starting with this one against the beleaguered Cardinals (3-6). Arizona trails only the 49ers when it comes to total money on injury lists.