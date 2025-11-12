The drawn-out foreclosure of the San Francisco Centre comes to a close with a winning bid of $133 million.

After languishing downtown with no owner for more than two years, the San Francisco Centre Mall has been foreclosed upon. The 1.2 million-square-foot property, the largest mall in San Francisco, will be owned and operated by the banks that loaned nearly $600 million to previous owners Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Brookfield Properties, which defaulted on their debts in 2023. The foreclosure unlocks the ability for the lenders to dictate the mall’s future.

Deutsche Bank AG and JPMorgan Chase Bank, acting through an affiliate, on Wednesday took control of the mall after submitting two bids totaling $133 million. Less than a decade ago, it was valued at more than $1.2 billion. In foreclosures, this maneuver is known as a “credit bid,” which means the lenders used the debt owed to them, rather than cash, to bid on the property during the public auction, which had been continually delayed due to negotiations between various stakeholders.

