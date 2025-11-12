14 events in SF this weekend, from a beach art meetup to a K-pop night market

What’s worth checking out? We’ll help you choose.

By Alida Newson Published Nov. 12, 2025 • 4:00pm

The Tenderloin hotel throws a proper send-off party with flash tattoos, poetry, music, and complimentary food and drinks. Free RSVPs are filled, but hotel rooms are available if you want in on the fun.

The free, all-ages monthly street party closes out the season with music, food, art, and more in the Mission.

Based on the classic Chinese novel “Journey to the West,” SF Opera’s “The Monkey King” makes its much-anticipated world premiere.

Gallery and pop-up shop Hunt & Gather hosts a market featuring food, drinks, and goods by local artists and culinary artisans.

Eat, dance, sing, shop, and win prizes at this month’s From the E Excelsior night market, celebrating all things K-pop.

Jazz-soul-electronica virtuoso Thundercat brings the funk to The Regency Ballroom.

Chosen by Hans Zimmer to create the score for Christopher Nolan’s movie “Interstellar,” organist Roger Sayer performs inside Grace Cathedral for a celestial music experience.

The composer brings his famed scores to life onstage with the San Francisco Symphony, accompanied by original sketches, drawings, and storyboards.

Don’t miss a beat: DJ and producer Chris Lake brings it with two nights of tech-house.

Ocean Beach will turn into one massive canvas as Andres Amador facilitates the creation of an enormous work of sand art with anyone who wants to join. Tools are provided.

Pair your beats with a side of views for Hotel Via’s final rooftop day party of the year, featuring deep house duo Klangkarussell.

SF Weens’ November meetup is not technically therapy, but watching a herd of dachshunds run wild might be the next best thing.

ICYMI: Backgammon is cool . Sip, strategize, and roll the dice on a new kind of night out.

