The San Francisco Standard
Culture

14 events in SF this weekend, from a beach art meetup to a K-pop night market

What’s worth checking out? We’ll help you choose.

Four detailed sand sculptures resembling UFOs and a rocket labeled "SUTRO" sit on a sandy beach with people and ocean waves in the background.
Source: Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu/Getty Images
By Alida Newson

The Phoenix Hotel’s love letter to the neighborhood  (opens in new tab)

The Tenderloin hotel throws a proper send-off party with flash tattoos, poetry, music, and complimentary food and drinks. Free RSVPs are filled, but hotel rooms are available if you want in on the fun.

Reserve a spot (opens in new tab)
Thursday, Nov. 13, 5 to 9 p.m.
601 Eddy St. (opens in new tab)

Valencia Live! season finale (opens in new tab)

The free, all-ages monthly street party closes out the season with music, food, art, and more in the Mission.

Into the streets (opens in new tab)
Thursday, Nov. 13, 5 p.m.
Valencia St. between 16th and 19th (opens in new tab)

‘The Monkey King’ opening night (opens in new tab)

Based on the classic Chinese novel “Journey to the West,” SF Opera’s “The Monkey King” makes its much-anticipated world premiere.

A performer in a colorful monkey costume leaps dramatically between two large, jagged rock props on a dark stage.
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Friday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m.
301 Van Ness Ave. (opens in new tab)

ARTasting: Art + Food indoor night market (opens in new tab)

Gallery and pop-up shop Hunt & Gather hosts a market featuring food, drinks, and goods by local artists and culinary artisans.

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Friday, Nov. 14, 5 to 9 p.m.
1355 Market St. (opens in new tab)

From the E night market: K-Pop (opens in new tab)

Eat, dance, sing, shop, and win prizes at this month’s From the E Excelsior night market, celebrating all things K-pop.

RSVP (opens in new tab)
Friday, Nov. 14, 5 to 10 p.m.
Norton Street parking lot (opens in new tab)

Thundercat (opens in new tab)

Jazz-soul-electronica virtuoso Thundercat brings the funk to The Regency Ballroom.

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Friday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.
The Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave. (opens in new tab)

Roger Sayer’s ‘Interstellar 10’ (opens in new tab)

Chosen by Hans Zimmer to create the score for Christopher Nolan’s movie “Interstellar,” organist Roger Sayer performs inside Grace Cathedral for a celestial music experience. 

Register (opens in new tab)
Friday, Nov. 14, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St. (opens in new tab)

Danny Elfman’s music from the films of Tim Burton (opens in new tab)

The composer brings his famed scores to life onstage with the San Francisco Symphony, accompanied by original sketches, drawings, and storyboards.

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Thursday, Nov. 13, and Friday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave. (opens in new tab)

Chris Lake (opens in new tab)

Don’t miss a beat: DJ and producer Chris Lake brings it with two nights of tech-house.

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Friday, Nov. 14, and Saturday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, 99 Grove St. (opens in new tab)

Community art making on the beach (opens in new tab)

Ocean Beach will turn into one massive canvas as Andres Amador facilitates the creation of an enormous work of sand art with anyone who wants to join. Tools are provided.

Info (opens in new tab)
Saturday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m. 
704 Great Highway (opens in new tab)

Klangkarussell rooftop party (opens in new tab)

Pair your beats with a side of views for Hotel Via’s final rooftop day party of the year, featuring deep house duo Klangkarussell.

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Sunday, Nov. 16, 1 to 6 p.m.
Hotel Via, 138 King St. (opens in new tab)

SF Weens wiener dog meetup (opens in new tab)

SF Weens’ November meetup is not technically therapy, but watching a herd of dachshunds run wild might be the next best thing.

Source: Gina Castro for The Standard
SF Weens (opens in new tab)
Sunday, Nov. 16, 1 p.m.
Crane Cove Park, 18th and Illinois streets (opens in new tab)

Backgammon social (opens in new tab)

ICYMI: Backgammon is cool. Sip, strategize, and roll the dice on a new kind of night out.

People are seated closely at a long wooden table in a lively café, engaged in conversations and playing board games.
Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Sunday, Nov. 16, 4 to 7 p.m.
The Faight Collective, 473A Haight St. (opens in new tab)

An evening with David Byrne (opens in new tab)

The Talking Heads frontman will burn down the house with a three-night run at The Theater at Bill Graham. 

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Sunday, Nov. 16, to Tuesday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m.
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, 99 Grove St. (opens in new tab)

ArtCultureDogsEventsFoodMusicNight Markets