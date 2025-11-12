14 events in SF this weekend, from a beach art meetup to a K-pop night market

The Phoenix Hotel’s love letter to the neighborhood (opens in new tab)
The Tenderloin hotel throws a proper send-off party with flash tattoos, poetry, music, and complimentary food and drinks. Free RSVPs are filled, but hotel rooms are available if you want in on the fun.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 13, 5 to 9 p.m.
Valencia Live! season finale (opens in new tab)
The free, all-ages monthly street party closes out the season with music, food, art, and more in the Mission.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 13, 5 p.m.
‘The Monkey King’ opening night (opens in new tab)
Based on the classic Chinese novel “Journey to the West,” SF Opera’s “The Monkey King” makes its much-anticipated world premiere.
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m.
ARTasting: Art + Food indoor night market (opens in new tab)
Gallery and pop-up shop Hunt & Gather hosts a market featuring food, drinks, and goods by local artists and culinary artisans.
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 14, 5 to 9 p.m.
From the E night market: K-Pop (opens in new tab)
Eat, dance, sing, shop, and win prizes at this month’s From the E Excelsior night market, celebrating all things K-pop.
- Website
- RSVP (opens in new tab)
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 14, 5 to 10 p.m.
Thundercat (opens in new tab)
Jazz-soul-electronica virtuoso Thundercat brings the funk to The Regency Ballroom.
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.
Roger Sayer’s ‘Interstellar 10’ (opens in new tab)
Chosen by Hans Zimmer to create the score for Christopher Nolan’s movie “Interstellar,” organist Roger Sayer performs inside Grace Cathedral for a celestial music experience.
- Website
- Register (opens in new tab)
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 14, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Danny Elfman’s music from the films of Tim Burton (opens in new tab)
The composer brings his famed scores to life onstage with the San Francisco Symphony, accompanied by original sketches, drawings, and storyboards.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 13, and Friday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Chris Lake (opens in new tab)
Don’t miss a beat: DJ and producer Chris Lake brings it with two nights of tech-house.
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 14, and Saturday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.
Community art making on the beach (opens in new tab)
Ocean Beach will turn into one massive canvas as Andres Amador facilitates the creation of an enormous work of sand art with anyone who wants to join. Tools are provided.
- Website
- Info (opens in new tab)
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m.
Klangkarussell rooftop party (opens in new tab)
Pair your beats with a side of views for Hotel Via’s final rooftop day party of the year, featuring deep house duo Klangkarussell.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Nov. 16, 1 to 6 p.m.
SF Weens wiener dog meetup (opens in new tab)
SF Weens’ November meetup is not technically therapy, but watching a herd of dachshunds run wild might be the next best thing.
- Website
- SF Weens (opens in new tab)
- Date and time
- Sunday, Nov. 16, 1 p.m.
Backgammon social (opens in new tab)
ICYMI: Backgammon is cool. Sip, strategize, and roll the dice on a new kind of night out.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Nov. 16, 4 to 7 p.m.
An evening with David Byrne (opens in new tab)
The Talking Heads frontman will burn down the house with a three-night run at The Theater at Bill Graham.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Nov. 16, to Tuesday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m.