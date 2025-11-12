Out with holiday crab. In with Crabuary.

For the good of our fisheries, our misguided Thanksgiving crustacean expectations might just need an emotional reframing.

By Sara Deseran Published Nov. 12, 2025 • 6:00am

Come November, the handwringing begins. Just as San Francisco families start planning their Thanksgiving dinners — nostalgically recalling the days when Dungeness crab was the star and turkey didn’t have a chance — so begins a modern tale of disappointment. The crab season in San Francisco has been delayed — yet again. Wah wah. The state wants to avoid seeing migrating whales getting caught in crab lines (though there’s fierce debate (opens in new tab) over whether those concerns are overblown). Meanwhile, members of the small San Francisco fishing community are caught in the crosshairs of politics and environmentalism, watching their livelihoods slip away (opens in new tab) . “We’re going on eight or nine years since we’ve had holiday crab,” says Brand Little; through his Little Fish Company (opens in new tab) , he sells his catch at more than two dozen Bay Area farmers markets. “The kids who grew up having it are now adults, and that tradition is gone. It’s been so long, the public’s quit expecting it. Losing that demand is dangerous for the industry.”

A boat departs San Francisco before dusk to fish for Dungeness crabs. | Mike Kuba

When the season doesn’t open in November, local crabbers miss the one time of year when people are celebrating, visiting, and spending big on blowout meals: the holiday parties, the corporate banquets, the family splurges. This is when seafood sales peak. By January — the month the commercial crab season has opened for the past three years — the Christmas lights have dimmed, the credit cards have cooled, and the appetite for luxury has faded. Chef Gordon Drysdale of Scoma’s at Fisherman’s Wharf has had to get used to dealing with sad crab lovers. “We’re in the business of making people happy,” he says. “So telling diners with a fistful of money that they can’t have local crab — it’s painful, both financially for our business and emotionally.” Can’t we just get crab from Washington or Oregon, where the season continues to open ahead of the holidays? Sure — but it’s not the same. The price for out-of-state crab is staggering, and the quality suffers. Adrian Hoffman, founder of the wholesaler Four Star Seafood and Provisions and owner of the seafood market and cafe Billingsgate, is selling Washington crab right now for $19 a pound. But if you’re cooking for the holidays, you’ll want at least a two-and-a-half-pounder, which means paying about $50 per crab. “Plus, they’re not as good as when they’re local,” he says. “The fill — the meat-to-shell ratio — is less than ideal. Down here, the fill’s beautiful right at the start of the season.”

Ben Zeiger holds up a crab aboard the KVINS near Fisherman’s Wharf. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Hoffman explains that crustaceans kept in tanks lose the complexity that gives them flavor. They stop eating, they burn through their energy, and the meat gets bland. Ideally, you want them straight from the ocean, still carrying the terroir of the sea inside them.

