Footage shows police pressuring people on side streets to enter Jefferson Square Park, where they are rounded up and zip-tied.

When San Francisco police and sheriff’s deputies raided Jefferson Square Park in February, detaining 86 people, officials touted it as a show of force illustrating newly elected Mayor Daniel Lurie’s tough approach toward open drug dealing and use. However, when the smoke settled, no one was convicted of a serious crime. The only man charged with dealing narcotics was acquitted. Newly released footage of the sweep appears to show officers using questionable tactics to round up people lingering on side streets.

The three-minute video from an officer-worn body camera on the night of Feb. 26, released by the San Francisco public defender, shows cops on foot commanding people in the area to walk to the park, without providing an explanation. Some try feebly to refuse police orders; others are more vigorous in their efforts to avoid detention. Few make it past the lines of police.

SFPD officers round up people at Jefferson Park. | Source: Courtesy Public Defenders Office

“Nope. No one’s going. Stop. Hands out of your pocket,” an officer says to a group on a sidewalk, pushing some of them. “Let’s go. Walk your way back to the park.” A man on a scooter is forced to head back to the park after trying to pass the police blockade, the video shows. At the park, the suspects are lined up, and many are zip-tied.

As officers encircle a group of people sitting on the sidewalk, one yells at a woman, “Grab your shit, let’s go.” He then tells a man, “Stand the fuck up. You ain’t running things around here.” When the man protests, the officer tells him: “No one cares.”