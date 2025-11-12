By George Kelly Published Nov. 12, 2025 • 12:07pm

A Muni operator appeared asleep while her crowded N-Judah train raced through the Sunset Tunnel and blew past its stop at Duboce Park on Sept. 24, a newly released video shows. The video shows the driver’s head lolling in her seat as the inbound train lurches through the turn, jolting passengers. As panicked sounds can be heard, the driver bolts upright and grabs the controls. Riders can be seen falling and yelling as the train shifts. Both cars were evacuated.

Cameras show passengers knocked to the floor as the operator tries to regain control of the N-Judah train. | Source: Courtesy SFMTA

The recording corroborates the account of a witness who told The Standard she had a clear view of the operator slumped over, with her head on the panel, when she boarded the train at Carl and Cole streets. “It wouldn’t stop, it wouldn’t stop! I’m sorry, relax, relax, relax. We didn’t crash, relax,” the operator can be heard saying in the footage, released Monday by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. “I don’t know what happened,” she said, suggesting there was a problem with the emergency brake before ordering passengers to disembark. The agency’s investigation concluded that it was operator error, stemming from fatigue, that caused the chaos. The SFMTA said it has placed the unnamed operator on non-driving status.

Officials said the train exceeded 50 mph, compared with Muni’s average speed of 8 to 10 mph, according to KQED. (opens in new tab) “We know this was a frightening experience for our riders, and we take that very seriously,” SFMTA Director of Transportation Julie Kirschbaum said in a statement. “Safety is always our top priority. We are committed to accountability in response to this specific unacceptable incident and we are taking all necessary steps to keep Muni safe and reliable for all riders and the public.”