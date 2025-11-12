Waymo will now drive on Bay Area freeways and in San José

By Rya Jetha Published Nov. 12, 2025 • 8:00am

Long confined to city streets, Waymo will begin operating on Bay Area freeways on Wednesday and is extending its service to San José. The robotaxi company is also launching 24/7 curbside service to and from San José Mineta International Airport. Waymo’s Bay Area service area is now a unified zone of more than 260 square miles. The robotaxis will operate on the 101, 280, and other freeways. In a major expansion, the Alphabet-owned company will also begin offering freeway rides in Phoenix and Los Angeles. Not all riders will be able to immediately take freeway rides. The service will first be offered to passengers who have opted in for early access to Waymo’s latest features and will gradually be expanded to all. As the service rolls out, riders can express interest in taking a freeway ride. When a freeway route is quicker, they may be matched with one.

“Freeway driving is one of those things that’s very easy to learn but very hard to master,” Waymo co-CEO Dmitri Dolgov said. “So it took time to do it properly, with a strong focus on system safety and reliability.”

Waymo’s Bay Area service area now stretches from San Francisco to San José.​ | Source: Waymo

Waymo said its robotaxis have been providing freeway trips to employees and their guests for more than a year. The cars’ freeway capabilities are built on the same AI that powers urban driving but have been expanded and validated through closed-course and simulation testing. Waymo said that on private test tracks, it has staged complex and rare scenarios to train its software to merge onto freeways and deal with speeding motorcyclists or cars flipping over. The company said it has trained its software to respond to thousands of synthetic scenarios.

