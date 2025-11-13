Feds sue Newsom over Prop. 50 maps, alleging racist gerrymandering

The U.S. Department of Justice has taken legal action over California’s newly drawn congressional districts.

At issue is Proposition 50, the measure California voters approved this month that shifts the authority to draw congressional maps from an independent commission back to the Legislature. The Justice Department claims the new maps, which would provide additional seats to Democrats, are unconstitutional due to race-based manipulation.

According to a lawsuit filed Thursday in the Central District of California, state lawmakers relied heavily on Latino demographic data when crafting the new districts — so heavily that race became the driving factor and violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution.