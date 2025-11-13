Mayor Daniel Lurie appointed Alcaraz to fill a seat that had been empty after a supervisor was recalled. But questions arose over her conduct as a small business owner.

Mayor Daniel Lurie’s unconventional pick as District 4 supervisor, Isabella “Beya” Alcaraz, agreed to resign after allegations emerged about her past as the owner of a Sunset pet store, the mayor announced Thursday night. “For months I’ve seen division take hold in the Sunset,” Alcaraz said in a statement. “When I raised my hand to serve as supervisor, I told the mayor that it was time for someone who is from the Sunset to represent the Sunset.” But, she added that recent news stories raising questions about her time as a business owner “would distract” from her job as supervisor. “As a result, I told Mayor Lurie this evening that I will resign from my position as District 4 supervisor,” she said.

Lurie appointed Alcaraz, 29, on Nov. 6 to replace Supervisor Joel Engardio, who was recalled in a Sept. 16 special election amid fury over his support for the Great Highway’s closure. Her political inexperience was a shock to City Hall observers, who raised concerns that her résumé was limited to six years as a pet store owner and her work as an art and music teacher at an enrichment center. The way she got the supervisor job was also unusual: She approached Lurie, whom she had never met, at a Sunset night market in September to inquire about the role. “In Supervisor Alcaraz, I saw someone with deep roots in the Sunset who cares deeply about healing a divided community,” Lurie said in a statement. “I regret that I didn’t do more to make sure she could succeed.”

Lurie touted Alcaraz’s track record as a small business owner when he appointed her. | Source: Amber Pietz/The Standard

Alcaraz’s weeklong tenure was marred by one controversy after another.

The Standard reported on Monday that Alcaraz, left her former pet store, The Animal Connection, in a state of squalor when she handed the keys to a new owner this past spring. Videos taken by the store’s current owner, Julia Baran, showed piles of dead mice, feces, and trash strewn around the store, while financial documents revealed that the business was in the red by tens of thousands of dollars between 2020 and 2023. Baran said the mayor’s office never contacted her about Alcaraz, and expressed disbelief that Alcaraz was now in charge of a district of 80,000 residents. Mission Local on Thursday then published texts between Alcaraz and Baran, (opens in new tab) in which the supervisor stated that she had paid employees “under the table.” She also allegedly misreported her business expenditures to avoid paying some taxes. The San Francisco Examiner also reported (opens in new tab) on Thursday that city inspectors had visited Alcaraz’s shop multiple times over the years, even issuing a warning at one point over its conditions.

Julia Baran, who took over Alcaraz’s pet store, said she spent weeks cleaning out piles of dead mice, feces, and trash strewn around the business. | Source: Amber Pietz/The Standard