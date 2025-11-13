Police have yet to make an arrest in the shooting of John Beam, who was featured in the show “Last Chance U.”

By Garrett Leahy Updated Nov. 13, 2025 • 2:51pm Published Nov. 13, 2025 • 1:07pm

A man was shot Thursday at Oakland’s Laney College, a day after a shooting at an Oakland high school wounded one student. A source with direct knowledge of the shooting said the victim was Laney College athletic director John Beam, who was the school’s head football coach from 2012 until 2024 and starred in the Netflix show “Last Chance U” during its critically acclaimed (opens in new tab) fifth season in 2020. The Oakland Police Department confirmed that a person had been shot at 11:53 a.m. on the 900 block of Fallon Street and was hospitalized.

The assailant climbed the stairs inside the Laney Field House, and Beam could be heard saying “no, no, no” before he was shot, the source said. The district confirmed the shooting and said the campus had been closed for the rest of the day.

The Oakland Fire Department earlier told The Standard that the victim was a 58-year-old man. “ We’ve got to do a better job tackling violence in Oakland,” Loren Taylor, a former City Council member who was defeated by Barbara Lee in a campaign for mayor this year, posted on social media (opens in new tab). The shooting occurred inside the Laney Field House, an athletic facility near the football and baseball fields.