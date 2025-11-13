How a San Francisco bodega cat’s death sparked a memecoin war

Speculative crypto tokens have become a way to measure viral attention in dollars, and KitKat is just the latest example.

It was an unseasonably warm day in October 2024 when New York state authorities euthanized a pet squirrel (and Instagram celebrity) named Peanut. The squirrel’s demise set off viral outrage over government overreach and condemnation from figures including Elon Musk and President Donald Trump. It also inspired a cryptocurrency, $PNUT, that reached a market cap of $2 billion. So when a Waymo ran over a San Francisco bodega cat named KitKat last month — almost exactly one year after the Peanut affair — it felt like deja vu (opens in new tab). Crypto bros rushed to capitalize. The story had the same ingredients: a cute animal, outrage, a political angle , and national media interest. Could a commemorative KitKat crypto achieve the same success? Within days, numerous $KITKAT coins hit the market. Many of their boosters claimed in since-deleted X posts that the currencies had “early $PNUT vibes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“None of this would be possible or relevant without $PNUT as the anchor in everybody’s minds,” said a crypto influencer who goes by Warren (opens in new tab) and (opens in new tab)is a lead promoter for the most successful KitKat coin. The rival coins vied for legitimacy. The people who minted them called Randa’s Market, the Mission District convenience store where KitKat lived, to ask the owners for their blessing. When Warren “met” the store owner’s son Daniel Zeidan in an X space, he convinced him to get involved.

Subscribe to The Daily Because “I saw a TikTok” doesn’t always cut it. Dozens of stories, daily. Sign up now

Warren, 30, withheld his last name for fear of retribution. It’s no surprise — memecoin wars can get personal, and he says he has received death threats in the past. After all, this is an arena where value depends on trust, and the teams behind warring coins are constantly trying to convince their followers that the other guys are scammers. Warren insists his motivation is justice for the Zeidans. “I decided to get involved because if anybody deserves to be the steward of a KitKat coin, it’s the family,” Warren said. “Money is not my primary driver.”

To be crystal clear: Anybody getting involved in cryptocurrency at any level is trying to make money. Warren lives near Washington, D.C., and had never heard of the Zeidans before reading about KitKat in the news. Until they sell their holdings in the currency, the owners’ profits consist solely of “creator rewards,” or fees paid out by the platform Pump.fun (opens in new tab). Zeidan announced (opens in new tab) Wednesday on X that 20% of revenue would go to the 10-person promotion team he leads.