$2,000 monthly stipends helped these SF moms leave sex work behind

Now that the no-strings-attached payments have stopped, some of the recipients are unsure how they’ll get by.

By Jennifer Wadsworth Published Nov. 13, 2025 • 6:00am

Shantanae was desperate. Homeless after fleeing a violent ex, and selling her body on The Blade — Capp and Shotwell streets in San Francisco, and International Boulevard in Oakland — for a controlling pimp, the young mother of two often didn’t know where she’d sleep each night. Often, she’d stay at cheap hotels. Other times, she’d couch surf, relying on friends to watch her sons, aged 2 and 5, while she was out working.

That’s when she got an offer that seemed too generous to be true: $2,000 a month for a full year. Unlike government benefits, the stipend had no strings attached. Unlike traditional charity, it was framed as compensation for her caregiving work as a mom. Once the money began hitting her bank account in early summer 2024, she could afford to stay with her boys in hotels when they had nowhere else to go. Instead of canned goods from food banks, she could feed them fresh fruit and vegetables. After years of barely scraping by, she treated them to Disneyland — something she only dreamed of as a child.

For the first time since becoming a mom at the age of 15, she had the mental space to envision a future for her family. She had time to heal. “For me, trying to make money has always come with risks — especially as a woman fleeing abuse and exploitation,” said Shantanae, who’s 22 now. “This income gave me a safe, temporary alternative. It allowed me to focus on rebuilding my life without putting myself in dangerous situations.” Then, after 12 months, the payments stopped. And it couldn’t have happened at a worse time.

A life on the edge

Shantanae, a San Francisco native who asked to go by her middle name for privacy, was one of 10 women in San Francisco lucky enough to get picked for a first-of-its-kind guaranteed-income pilot specifically targeting single moms vulnerable to child welfare investigations, criminalization, and sex work. Though the payments were unconditional, a resulting study on the project, unveiled this week, puts forward several policy recommendations. Among them: a fully refundable child tax credit that includes immigrants, a state law to prevent moms from losing custody of their kids solely because of poverty, and legislation to introduce permanent direct-cash benefits for otherwise unpaid caregivers. The $240,000 experiment — led by the In Defense of Prostitute Women’s Safety Project, with help from the Global Women’s Strike and the San Francisco Department on the Status of Women — stemmed from the city’s Whac-a-Mole crackdown on sex work at Capp and Shotwell streets. In 2023, the city installed barricades on the Mission District streets to deter johns from cruising to pick up dates, displacing the problem to surrounding blocks.

A woman walks down Shotwell Street after the city installed barricades to discourage sex work. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Rachel West, cofounder of In Defense of Prostitute Women’s Safety Project, unveiled the findings of the guaranteed-income pilot study at a press conference on Wednesday. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Perhaps nowhere were the results more dramatic than in the program helping to pull sex workers like Shantanae out of poverty in San Francisco — largely because the size of the payments well exceeded other stipends, which normally range in the hundreds of dollars. The city’s direct-cash experiment was also the only one of its kind to cast the payments as earned income for caregiving. Though unwaged caregiving isn’t recognized by most official measures, the project’s organizers note that the insurance industry puts the value of a mother’s work at about $145,000 a year (opens in new tab) .

“That was really key,” West said. “We were the first to base a pilot like this on the assumption that being a single mom is hard work and vital work for society, and is deserving of acknowledgement and financial reward.” Aurora, a 45-year-old program participant, said the stipends came at a crucial time. “For many women … financial hardship often means impossible choices,” she said. “Some of us have been forced to trade our bodies and safety for survival. We know that economic desperation creates inescapable traps.” The stipends became that escape for her. She had just left her ex and was unsure how to provide for her daughter. The money gave her the freedom to travel out of state to visit her parents. It helped her afford after-school programs for her kid, pay off debt, and buy medicine when her insurance lapsed. More importantly, it gave her time to go back to college. “This funding isn’t charity,” Aurora said, “it’s justice.”

Aurora said the monthly stipends helped her afford medicine, transportation, and afterschool activities for her daughter. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Hope with an expiration date