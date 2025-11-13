SFO delays: High winds, wet weather cancel dozens of flights

Severe weather Thursday morning forced San Francisco International Airport to cancel dozens of flights and delay more than 100, as an atmospheric river brought heavy rain and damaging winds.

The Federal Aviation Administration placed SFO under a ground delay program beginning at 7 a.m. PST due to weather conditions, according to airport officials. The delays were to remain in effect through 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

A total of 46 flights were canceled, representing 4% of airport operations, according to SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel, and 113 delays, accounting for 10% of scheduled flights. FlightAware.com (opens in new tab) later listed 186 delays, just over 16% of scheduled flights.