Steph Curry becomes sneaker free agent with Under Armour breakup

The Warriors star has been one of the brand’s signature athletes for more than a decade.

By Danny Emerman Published Nov. 13, 2025 • 3:42pm

Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen . Steph Curry’s contract with the Warriors runs through the 2026-27 season, but he’s already hitting free agency off the court. Curry, 37, and Under Armour announced Thursday that their partnership is ending. Under Armour will develop new basketball products under its brand, while Curry Brand will operate independently.

Curry’s next shoe, the Curry 13, will be released in February as scheduled. It’s the final sneaker Curry will drop with Under Armour, a company that has struggled as Nike has sopped up market share for basketball sneakers, newcomers like On and Hoka have come onto the scene for running, and performance brands like Vuori and Alo have dominated the athleisure space. Under Armour stock has dropped 68.7% in five years.

“It’s been an incredible privilege to work with Stephen, who as president of Curry Brand has been much more than an ambassador — he’s become a thoughtful and strategic business leader,” Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank said in a statement. “Together with our teammates, he helped build something rare: a brand with credibility, community impact, and product that performs at the highest level. For Under Armour, this moment is about discipline and focus on the core UA brand during a critical stage of our turnaround. And for Stephen, it’s the right moment to let what we created evolve on his terms. We’ll always be grateful for what he’s brought to the UA team.”

Curry joined Under Armour in 2013, giving the retailer legitimacy in the sneaker game. His two MVP trophies, four NBA championships, and global superstardom made the partnership an excellent bet for Under Armour. “Under Armour believed in me early in my career and gave me the space to build something much bigger and more impactful than a shoe,” Curry said in a statement. “I’ll always be grateful for that.” In 2023, Curry signed a long-term extension with Under Armour that was believed to run beyond his playing days. Terms weren’t released, but it was expected to be one of the most lucrative sports endorsement deals ever. As part of that deal, Curry was named president of Curry Brand, an extension of his partnership with Under Armour.