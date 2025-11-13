One of San Francisco’s favorite spots for rich, Hanoi-style pho is planning a location in Cow Hollow. Turtle Tower (opens in new tab) , the beloved family-owned Vietnamese restaurant in the Financial District, is tentatively scheduled to open a second restaurant in February at 3145 Fillmore St.

The space, previously the home of Ricco Mediterranean, was simply too good an opportunity to pass up, according to Kathy Pham, daughter of chef and founder Steven Thang Pham. “It has strong foot traffic, both locals and visitors, and a community that values local institutions,” she said.