One path the 49ers, Warriors, and Giants can take to improving their rosters

Blockbuster trades aren’t easy to pull off. They might be the only way the local NFL, NBA, and MLB teams make significant strides in the next 12 months.

By Kerry Crowley Published Nov. 14, 2025 • 10:30am

Is it too early to start putting together a holiday wishlist? Not if you're John Lynch, Mike Dunleavy, or Buster Posey, who are dreaming up ways to improve their rosters.

The top front office executives for the 49ers, Warriors, and Giants are all confronting a similar reality: Their teams are flawed, and their financial flexibility is limited. Whether it be salary cap constraints or owners who aren’t quite ready to make nine-figure commitments , Bay Area franchises must be creative in pursuing outside talent. Trades, for all three franchises, are inevitable.

One of the main reasons the 49ers passed up opportunities to improve at the trade deadline last week is the team wanted to conserve as much of its 2026 draft capital as possible . Kyle Shanahan is realistic about the ceiling for this year’s team , and parting with a first- or second-round draft pick for a pending free agent could have hurt the franchise’s chance of making a deep playoff run next season. When the offseason arrives, the 49ers will likely consider a veteran addition via trade, particularly at wide receiver or any position on defense. They’ll also weigh the benefits of trading away one of their most important players from this year’s team. Mac Jones has exceeded every expectation this year as Brock Purdy’s fill-in, and while Jones is under contract through next season, there should be several teams interested in acquiring a quarterback who clearly deserves another shot as a full-time starter. Lynch might be able to procure a second- or third-round selection in exchange for Jones, and this type of trade would provide the 49ers with the ability to select an immediate impact player among the first 100 picks next April.