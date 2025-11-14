Giants’ Logan Webb close to joining Team USA roster for 2026 World Baseball Classic

The ace had planned to pitch for Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic but pulled back. Now, he may get another chance.

By John Shea Published Nov. 14, 2025 • 1:34pm

LAS VEGAS – Giants ace Logan Webb seems on his way to pitching for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. “Logan Webb’s participation is definitely something we are interested in,” Team USA manager Mark DeRosa said. “We want him 100%. He would be a great addition if everything lined up.” Before any official announcement is made, procedural hurdles would need to be cleared, as is the case with any player that Team USA takes on from a Major League Baseball team.

Since the season ended, Webb won a Gold Glove award and finished fourth in the National League Cy Young Award voting behind Paul Skenes, Cristopher Sanchez, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Webb, who turns 29 on Tuesday, had planned to pitch for Team USA in the 2023 WBC but pulled back. He said at the time he hoped to pitch in a future WBC but that it was important to spend all of spring training with the Giants to help change the team’s culture. He was on the verge of a contract extension back then, and ultimately received a deal that April for $90 million over five years.

This year, the Giants will have a new manager, Tony Vitello, but don’t appear to be in need of a drastic change of culture, which seems in a good place thanks to veteran leaders like Willy Adames, Matt Chapman, and Webb. Two names were added to the U.S. roster on Thursday, the final day of the GM meetings in Las Vegas: the Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll and the Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong. They’re joining Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, Bobby Witt Jr., and Paul Skenes, who had already committed. The Giants are hosting Team USA in a March 3 exhibition at Scottsdale Stadium, and the U.S. will play one more exhibition against the Rockies before opening pool play against Brazil March 6 in Houston. Great Britain, Mexico, and Italy are also in the first-round pool