Manny Yekutiel, who has been critical of Israel’s war in Gaza, says he wasn’t aware of a supporter’s comments in a 400-person WhatsApp chat.

By Josh Koehn Published Nov. 14, 2025 • 6:00am

Manny Yekutiel , a candidate for District 8 supervisor and owner of a popular cafe and civic engagement salon in the Mission, is disavowing extreme anti-Palestinian comments made in the past by a supporter who hosted a recent campaign fundraiser at her home. The supporter, Tahlia Bliss, a community volunteer who has served as a board member for the Brandeis School, a Jewish private K-8 school in San Francisco, sent an incendiary message in February to a WhatsApp chat of 400-plus members, including Yekutiel, according to screenshots obtained by The Standard. “Fuck every single person with a keffiyah or hanging a ‘Palestinian’ flag,” she wrote. “Fuck all of them. Level that plot of land and let all the Jews who once lived there return. I can’t wait to buy my first international piece of property on Gaza water front.”

Yekutiel — who is Jewish and whose cafe, Manny’s, has been repeatedly defaced by antisemitic and pro-Palestinian vandalism — condemned the message, saying he never saw it in the group chat and was unaware of its existence until The Standard contacted him Wednesday. He said a group of Noe Valley residents offered to host a fundraiser for his campaign, and he was “horrified” to learn that one had made “violent, disparaging” comments about Palestinians. “I strongly condemn the post and have immediately returned the donation from this individual,” Yekutiel said in a statement. “This post was abhorrent and does not reflect any of my views. Had I known about the post prior to the event, I would never have agreed to work with this host or host a campaign event at their home.” Related Antisemitic graffiti at Manny’s Cafe investigated as hate crime The secret (that’s not so secret) is out: Manny Yekutiel is running for supervisor The event was held Monday at Bliss’ home in Diamond Heights and was organized by Bay Area Jewish Action, the political arm of the Jewish Community Relations Council.

Bliss said she regrets making the remarks, which came after reports in February that Hamas would return the bodies of Israeli hostages (opens in new tab) Shiri Bibas, 33, and her sons Ariel and Kfir, 4 and 9 months. “I deeply regret the comments I made following the return of the Bibas family’s bodies from being held hostage in Gaza,” Bliss said in a statement. “I was overcome in this devastating moment by the destruction this war has wrought. These inappropriate remarks do not reflect my values and my desire for a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.” Tyler Gregory, executive director of Bay Area Jewish Action, condemned Bliss’ comments. “They are entirely antithetical to our values,” he said in a statement. “Our organization remains wholly committed to fostering productive, civil discourse and advocating for peaceful coexistence.” Bliss’ post sparked immediate backlash from some members of the “Noe Valley Chavurah” chat. “Chavurah” is a Hebrew word that refers to a social fellowship of like-minded individuals. Yekutiel has been vocal in criticism of the war in Gaza and has held events at his salon that focus on finding peaceful solutions to the conflict. His cafe has been the target of antisemitic attacks (opens in new tab) and vandalism over the years; in June, protesters smashed the windows and spray-painted messages like “Fuck Manny.” Yekutiel said he has attempted to be a bridge-builder on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

