By Skylla Mumana Published Nov. 14, 2025 • 6:00am

In San Francisco, the options for Thanksgiving dinner are as diverse as the people who call this city home. Restaurants and bakeries are reimagining the holiday with Italian feasts, Filipino twists, and fine-dining menus. For those who may be struggling to fill the table, local pantries and other organizations are stepping up to make sure that everyone has a place to celebrate. Whether you’re splurging on a restaurant prix fixe or just looking for a hot meal, here’s where to eat, indulge, and give thanks.

Where to order a Thanksgiving feast

ADVERTISEMENT

Dalida’s package includes turkey roulade, pita stuffing, and more.​ | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Dalida

This Mediterranean destination has a $360 Thanksgiving package that feeds up to four. The package includes turkey roulade with smoked leg and thigh, ghapama bejeweled rice with roasted chestnuts and squash, garlic confit mashed potatoes, pita stuffing, olive oil pull-apart bread, and fried brussels sprouts and cranberries. Appetizer ($209) and dessert ($165) bundles include mezze platters, pork-cheek souvlaki, apple phyllo frangipane pie, and chocolate mosaic cake. Place your order online (opens in new tab) by Nov. 23 for pickup (or delivery to select addresses) Nov. 25 and 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Montgomery St. Brenda’s French Soul Food

A $235 Thanksgiving dinner kit serves up to five people with a boneless turkey breast, butter-whipped potatoes, braised collard greens, cranberry compote, house-made peach jam, and six frozen biscuits to thaw and bake. For an additional $35, take home Brenda’s pumpkin bread pudding with walnut bourbon sauce. Order online (opens in new tab) for pickup starting at noon Nov. 25. 652 Polk St. Che Fico

Thanksgiving packages include a $350 meat option, starring roasted heritage turkey breast with braised turkey lasagna, and a $325 vegetarian option, with butternut squash lasagna and brussels sprout casserole. Both come with sweet-potato mash, braised heirloom carrots, buttery herb stuffing, roasted gravy, and the choice of a red wine or nonalcoholic beverage pairing. Order online (opens in new tab) by Nov. 19 for pickup Nov. 26 between 2 and 6 p.m. 38 Divisadero St.

Abaca’s Thanksgiving Kamayan box for four reimagines the traditional holiday meal. | Source: Courtesy Abaca

Abacá

Go nontraditional with Abacá’s Filipino-inspired $260 Kamayan Thanksgiving box (opens in new tab) , which serves up to four and includes turkey stuffed with longanisa roulade, grilled fish, wagyu steak, and seafood chowder, along with coconut green-bean casserole, sisig bread pudding, pork lumpia, and sweet-potato gratin java rice. Grab a buko pandan or smoked ube pie for an additional $60. Pick up your order Nov. 25 between 2 and 4 p.m. 2700 Jones St. Guerra Quality Meats

A go-to for all your butchery needs, Guerra Quality Meats (opens in new tab) offers a $225 Thanksgiving dinner package that includes either a roasted Diestel Family Ranch turkey or a boneless ham, plus stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and a pumpkin pie. Orders are ready Nov. 25-27 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. 490 Taraval St.

Where to reserve a table

International Smoke

Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina’s downtown restaurant is hosting a buffet feast (opens in new tab) . Starters include a selection of chilled shellfish, jalapeño cornbread, and black-truffle Caesar salad. That’s followed by a carving station with roasted turkey, maple mustard-glazed salmon, and St. Louis-style pork ribs, plus sides like San Francisco sourdough stuffing, mac and cheese with garlic streusel, and garlic scallion mashed potatoes. The meal costs $130 for adults and $49 for kids 12 and under. 301 Mission St. Caché

This bistro in the Inner Sunset will have a $75 prix fixe (opens in new tab) with pumpkin soup, a choice of turkey ballotine or halibut, plus sides like mashed potatoes and green beans, and two dessert options. Add-on wine pairings, oysters, cheese, and charcuterie will be available. 1235 9th Ave.

The Garden Court is the focal point of the contemporary Palace Hotel. | Source: Astrid Kane/The Standard

The Garden Court

The restaurant at the Palace Hotel, with its impressive leaded-glass ceiling, is hosting Thanksgiving brunch from 1 to 3 p.m. ($250 for adults, $95 for children) and dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. ($275 for adults, $95 for children). The buffet will have a raw bar and a carving station with classic Thanksgiving turkey, along with Cantonese-style dim sum, Peking duck, and fresh sushi. 2 New Montgomery Bella Trattoria

Inner Richmond Italian restaurant Bella Trattoria (opens in new tab) is serving an $80 prix fixe menu on Thanksgiving Day. Choose between organic heritage roasted turkey, eggplant parmigiana, oxtail lasagna, and braised pork osso buco, with sides that include house-made garlic bread with sundried tomatoes, rosemary garlic stuffing, and heirloom truffle mashed potatoes, plus desserts like pumpkin cheesecake and blood-orange panna cotta with pomegranate. 3848 Geary Blvd.

All the news you can eat Get the Off Menu newsletter every Wednesday for the latest restaurant dish. Sign up now!

The Cavalier

This London-style brasserie is offering a four-course prix fixe for $130 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and $150 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. (A two-course children’s menu is $50.) Expect starters like wild mushroom tart with truffle vinaigrette or curried pumpkin soup, mains that include crispy polenta cakes or braised beef short rib, and shareable sides such as brown-butter baby carrots with hazelnut dukkah and mashed potatoes. For desserts, there are classic Thanksgiving pies and The Cavalier’s chocolate delice with creme fraiche, hazelnut, and cocoa-nib croquant. 360 Jessie St. The Waterfront Restaurant

This Embarcadero stalwart is offering a three-course $90 prix fixe with dishes like butternut squash soup, oven-roasted heritage turkey breast, and pumpkin torte with Chantilly cream and caramel. Pier 7, the Embarcadero

Great options for a Thanksgiving pie

Arizmendi Bakery

The beloved worker-owned co-op is offering pumpkin cream cheese and caramel apple pies, plus cookie boxes, bread puddings, and freshly baked sourdough and olive rolls. Preorder by Nov. 25 for pickup Nov. 26 and 27. 1286 Valencia St. Pre-order pies, challah rolls, and more from Noe Valley Bakery. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard Noe Valley Bakery

The Thanksgiving lineup (opens in new tab) has pumpkin, mixed berry, apple, and Dutch apple ($34.50). Other dessert options include pecan sticky buns, challah rolls, and frangipane tarts. Pickup is available through Nov. 26 at both locations. 4073 24th St. and 28 W. Portal Ave. Homebaked by Sweet Condesa

San Francisco’s Pinay Pie Lady, who infuses Filipino flavors into American classics, is back, and her Thanksgiving pie menu features maple pili nut ($80) and peach mango cobbler ($65), as well as dulce de leche bibingka cornbread ($55). Preorder online (opens in new tab) for pickup Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ballast Coffee or from 3 to 5 p.m. at Mestiza. Ballast Coffee, 329 W Portal Ave.; Mestiza, 214 Townsend St. Masse’s Pastries

In the East Bay, try Masse’s Pastries for traditional and gluten-free pies, including pumpkin ($40). There’s also fig and chestnut bavaroise ($58) and pecan ricotta cheesecake ($54). Order online (opens in new tab) by Nov. 23 for pickup Nov. 27 from 9 to 11 a.m. 1469 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley

For those in need of a hot meal

Mama G’s 17th annual Thanksgiving dinner

Mama G’s (opens in new tab) transforms the Tenderloin’s Golden Gate Greenway into a community Thanksgiving table. This year’s event, Nov. 23 from 2 to 4:30 p.m., will offer hot plates filled with Thanksgiving classics, plus free hygiene and personal-care kits. Golden Gate Avenue between Leavenworth and Jones St. Anthony’s Foundation

The St. Anthony’s Foundation is preparing more than 2,000 pounds of turkey, along with classic potatoes, green beans, stuffing, rolls, gravy, and plenty of olive-oil chocolate ganache cake. Meal service on Nov. 27 will run from 10 a.m to 1:30 p.m., but doors open bright and early at 7 a.m. for coffee and pastries. 121 Golden Gate Ave.

Nearly 2,500 meals of ham, turkey, and fixings are served each Thanksgiving at Glide Memorial Church. | Source: Bronte Wittpen/SF Chronicle/Getty Images