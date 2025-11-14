How signing Max Scherzer could ease Tony Vitello’s transition to the Giants

The free-agent starter and future Hall of Famer has been an outspoken advocate for Vitello jumping from the college ranks to MLB.

By John Shea Published Nov. 14, 2025 • 6:00am

LAS VEGAS — Giants officials checked out of the general manager meetings Thursday morning after several face-to-face sessions with agents and much internal brainstorming, all part of the early stages of forming the 2026 roster. "Just a lot of feeling out agents and teams, probably more agents than teams at this point," Giants GM Zack Minasian said before he and Buster Posey headed to the Las Vegas airport. "It was good. It's always nice for our group to be together and talk baseball, which I enjoy as much as anything. It's a great time to try and gather as much information as possible. You don't get everything, but it's a nice starting point."

The key conversations centered around pitching. The Giants are in the market for rotation and bullpen pieces and are considering many options and salary levels. The brass met with agent Scott Boras, who represents several pitchers, the agency CAA, and others looking to pitch their free agents. For the Giants, the meetings took a new twist as manager Tony Vitello joined some conversations.

“You’ve probably caught on that he’s a very personable guy,” Posey said Thursday. “It helps with the conversation flow, whether it’s with our group or even when he was in on some of the agent conversation as well.” Minasian added, “I feel like he brightens the room. A lot of great insights.” Boras represents starters Dylan Cease, Zac Gallen, Ranger Suarez, Tatsuya Imai, and swingman Nick Martinez. Also, future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer, 41, who could be a fit for the Giants to take Justin Verlander’s rotation spot, in part because of Scherzer’s relationship with Vitello, who recruited him to the University of Missouri, the genesis of their longstanding friendship.

Beyond his value on the mound, Scherzer could serve as a Vitello ally and liaison to other players, if needed. If anything reaches fruition, it won’t come anytime soon. “We literally haven’t discussed it,” Vitello told The Standard. “I think the biggest discussion is, where is he at in his career and, more importantly, where’s [his wife] Erica at? I mean, they’ve got a big family, four kids, so what’s best for him and his family? Ultimately, when he knows 100% that he’s playing and is available, maybe we have a conversation. “But he’s going to have to initiate that. I want to win more than anything in the world, but that’s the professional side of me. The personal side of me, that can be delicate. It’s got to be for the right reasons. It’s not something where you use something to your advantage from the past.”

Scherzer had postseason success with the Blue Jays, whose quest to win their first World Series title since 1993 fell short in Game 7. The right-hander started that game and gave up one run in 4⅓ innings, outpitching opposing starter Shohei Ohtani (three runs, 2 ⅓ innings) long before the Dodgers pulled out the 11-inning thriller. Scherzer was 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA in 17 starts, striking out 82 and walking 23 in 85 innings. He missed a couple of months with a thumb injury but rebounded to post a 3.47 ERA in a 10-game stretch from late June to mid-August. He dealt with neck pain late in the regular season and coughed up 25 earned runs in 25 innings over his last six starts. The eight-time All-Star, who had a $15.5 million salary, similar to Verlander’s, rebounded in the postseason beginning with a win over Seattle in the ALCS. “He can be a player coach, no matter where he goes,” Vitello said. “He’s incredibly smart. People who don’t know him probably need an adjustment period to understand where he’s coming from, and then they understand in a hurry. Everything for this guy is about improvement and being as good as he could possibly be, and he wants to help others, not just himself, be in that position. It becomes a powerful force in a clubhouse.”

Scherzer posted a 5.17 earned run average in 17 starts with the Blue Jays this year. | Source: Frank Gunn/Associated Press