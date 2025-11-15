Ex-Disney star makes the ‘most evil’ app ever. It barely even works

By Ezra Wallach Published Nov. 15, 2025 • 2:30pm

Nowadays, Black Mirror episodes are synonymous with the real world. In some cases, though, that’s just what the marketing for AI companies wants you to believe. Enter Calum Worthy, the actor best known for his role as a goofy and feverish Dez in “Austin and Ally,” but who also starred in the far more serious “The Act” on Hulu. Worthy came under the national spotlight this week for posting a 90-second spot for 2wai, his AI company that brands itself as an avatar social network. The video showed an app that would create a hologram of dead relatives. In this case, a boy was shown going through his life and asking his dead grandmother for counsel through his phone.

Source: Courtesy 2wai

The release drew memes and universal ire from folks on X, who decried the concept as depraved and a desecration of the dead. People were also quick to mention it is nearly exactly the plot of a Season 2 Black Mirror episode, in which a widow orders a talking, moving, and sexually-charged version of her dead husband. The problem is that the app doesn’t come anything close to actually creating the real life avatar, as seen in the commercial. Instead, when I chatted with the avatars on 2wai, they were spaced-out and laggy. After making an account, a glitchy avatar of Calum Worthy comes on the screen. “I’m here and ready to help you,” he says, smiling and looking around insidiously on a seconds-long loop. “How can I assist you today?”