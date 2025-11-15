New Atherton mansion with waterfall lists for record $57.5 million 

A newly completed Atherton mansion that boasts a waterfall, infinity pool, and living walls has hit the market for $57.5 million — the highest asking price for a home in the posh Peninsula neighborhood this year.

Villa Anahid, named for the Persian goddess of water and light, is a contemporary 13,000-square-foot residence with five bedrooms, six baths, and an accessory dwelling unit with two more bedrooms and bathrooms.