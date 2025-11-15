New Atherton mansion with waterfall lists for record $57.5 million 

A newly completed Atherton mansion that boasts a waterfall, infinity pool, and living walls has hit the market for $57.5 million — the highest asking price for a home in the posh Peninsula neighborhood this year.
Villa Anahid, named for the Persian goddess of water and light, is a contemporary 13,000-square-foot residence with five bedrooms, six baths, and an accessory dwelling unit with two more bedrooms and bathrooms.
Designed by Mike Khalesi of Beverly Hills One, the three-story mansion has an elevator and sculptural floating staircase, two kitchens (one for the private chef) decked out with Miele appliances (opens in new tab), and a fitness center with a steam room and a sauna with backlit Himalayan salt wall.
The first floor has a welcome lounge, a temperature-controlled wine display room, and a theater with French leather seating for nine. The second floor hosts living and dining rooms with motorized retractable glass walls, as well as one bedroom. The third floor has three more bedrooms and the primary suite, with a vast private terrace. The garage has space for four cars and includes five electric vehicle charging outlets.
The seller, an LLC, bought the property in 2020 for $4.5 million, according to PropertyShark, then razed the smaller midcentury home on the lot to build the mansion. The house is listed by Mary and Brent Gullixson of Compass, the same agents who worked with billionaire tech investor Marc Andreessen to sell his 12,000-square-foot Atherton home this year for $27 million — 10% under listing price.
Among those who have owned homes in Atherton are Warriors star Steph Curry (opens in new tab), former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, and former Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. The town had laid claim to being the nation’s most expensive zip code for the past eight years, until earlier this year, when Miami’s Fisher Island blew past the tony Peninsula enclave, according to PropertyShark data. Atherton’s median price reached a record $8.33 million, while Fisher Island climbed to $9.5 million, soaring 65% in the first nine months of 2025.
Subscribe to The Daily
Because “I saw a TikTok” doesn’t always cut it. Dozens of stories, daily.
The biggest sale in Atherton so far this year brought in $52 million for tech exec Stephen Luczo and his wife, Agatha Relota Luczo, a model and founder of the Furtuna skincare line.
Gallery of 16 photos
the slideshow