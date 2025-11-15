A Filipino grocery store is now an unexpected nightlife hot spot

Clubs are out and Filipino grocery stores are in. How a Seafood City became a headliner for a great night out in the Bay Area.

Photos and text by Skylla Mumana Published Nov. 15, 2025 • 11:15am

On Friday night, dozens of people packed onto a crowded dance floor jumping, dancing, and singing along while “APT.,” the hit song from South Korean singer Rosé and Bruno Mars, blared through the room. The eclectic swarm — which included a casually dressed woman in blue SPAM T-shirt and a group of 20-somethings wearing mini skirts and vintage leather jackets — could have been the patrons of at a bar in the Mission or nightclub in Chinatown. Instead, they were the latest people to discover that Seafood City, a Filipino grocery store in Daly City, might be one of the coolest places to spend a night out in the Bay Area.

Roped between the store’s fish market and bakery, attendees dance to DJ sets.

On select Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m., the store trades groceries for grooves during its Late Night Madness events. At the unexpectedly popular parties, attendees eat Filipino street food, buy merch, and, of course, dance the night away to live DJ sets. A makeshift dance floor gets roped off between the fish market and the bakery and draws a crowd ranging from eight to 80. At the most recent event, Bay Area DJs Jen Uy, who goes by the name DJ Jayou, and Charlene Alcanices, also known as DJ Charl3y Beats, spun throwbacks like the “Cha Cha Slide” and Ne-Yo’s “Closer,” and newer hits including Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy.” Between sets, dancers walked over to the store’s food hall for plates of pancit, the Filipino beef stew called bulalo, and non-traditional dishes from the store’s late-night snack line, including lumpia overload, a riff on loaded nachos made with the Filipino eggrolls, bacon bits, green onion, and jalapeno.

Traditional holiday eats, like bibingka wrapped in banana leaves, were served.

Unlike most Seafood City locations — which are usually surrounded by Filipino restaurants like Jollibee and Red Ribbon Bakery — the Daly City store cooks food in-house, hosting restaurants like Grill City, Noodle Street, Sizzle, and Baker’s Avenue.

Seafood City, North America’s most popular Filipino grocery chain, opened the Daly City location in July, a fitting addition to a city nicknamed the Pinoy Capital of the World. Shortly after, the company’s director of digital marketing, Patricia Francisco, started brainstorming how to generate buzz for the store’s Filipino street food line. That’s when she came up with the idea for Late Night Madness: an event series during which they would extend the store’s hours from 9 p.m. to midnight and bring in a DJ. She got the idea from seeing coffee shops bringing in DJs during the day. “People have a great time, no alcohol involved, just enjoying their coffee,” Francisco said. “So I was like, I think it would be really great if we’re able to do this in a grocery store.”

A crowd forms to cheer on Bay Area resident Jinny Ann Paule as she sings “ETA” by K-pop girl group NewJeans.