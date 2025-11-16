Texas had a hold on the couple, until they decided to go all in on the Bay.

Laura and David Cole, with Oscar, outside their new Pac Heights condo building. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Texas had a hold on the couple, until they decided to go all in on the Bay.

By Emily Landes Published Nov. 16, 2025 • 6:00am

Welcome to The Wishlist , our column chronicling the roller-coaster ride that is buying a house in the Bay Area. In each edition, we go deep into one party's home hunt, capturing their hopes, the problems they are trying to solve, and the harsh realities they need to face.

The buyers

Laura Cole, 64, educator, and David Cole, 64, executive coach The wishlist 🔲 Budget: $2M 🔲 Northern San Francisco neighborhood 🔲 Condo 🔲 Updated 🔲 Outdoor space big enough for a grill 🔲 At least three bedrooms, two bathrooms The empty-nester couple lived in the Bay Area and New York when their children were young before settling down in Dallas, near Laura’s family. When one daughter moved to San Francisco, they began to consider whether a move to a smaller, lower-maintenance condo in the Bay would make sense.

The search

In 2022, the Coles were at a crossroads. Laura was nearing the end of her career as a school administrator, and David was transitioning from a full-time job in advertising to a part-time role as an executive coach. Their 32-year-old daughter lived nearby in Dallas, a 35-year-old son was in New York, and a 28-year-old daughter had moved to San Francisco.

When the kids were young, the family lived in Marin, and they still had friends and fond memories from their time there. Plus, David’s brother lives on the Peninsula. But they worried about feeling isolated and car-dependent in the suburbs. The city called to them. Their Dallas agent suggested they reach out to her colleague, Pete Rodway at Compass, to discuss options in San Francisco. Over several years of visits, Rodway took them to see condos and apartments across the city, with a focus on northern neighborhoods like Pacific and Presidio Heights. But the couple weren’t quite prepared to cut ties to the Lone Star State or give up their renovated single-family home of 13 years.

The couple had their sights on something with charm in the city’s northern neighborhoods.

“Emotionally, we weren’t ready,” said Laura. “As more years went by, I said, ‘Pete, are you so proud of me? I’m looking at two-bedroom apartments. I’m getting my head around San Francisco living.’” In the spring of 2024, they rented an apartment at 2200 Sacramento St. in Pacific Heights and began splitting their time between Texas and the West Coast, periodically searching for something more permanent. Having spent years looking, Rodway figured their condo hunting was more pastime than serious pursuit. At a Christmas party, he was taken aback when he was referred to as their agent, figuring he was firmly in the friend zone rather than their broker. “I’d known them for years and seen lots of properties,” he said. “I was like, wait, they’re actually wanting to buy something.”

The turning point

The couple were, in fact, serious about committing to San Francisco, both emotionally and financially. At first it seemed like Texas might hold ’em, but as the first year on their San Francisco lease came to a close, and they had the opportunity to walk away, they realized they didn’t want to. In fact, they were so enthusiastic about the city, Rodway sometimes had to pull them back to reality when charming period features like high ceilings and intricate woodwork blinded them to a lack of practical amenities like a washer-dryer or closet space. “We were swept up in the romance of these beautiful buildings,” Laura said. “Pete was going, ‘OK, you guys are behaving like teenagers. You need to pay attention,’” David added.

The couple in the primary bedroom.

The dining room has their antiques and artwork from the Dallas home. The dining table and sideboard were passed down from Laura’s grandmother.

The ornate lobby of the 1928 building is done in a Moorish style.

However, they didn’t make an offer until they saw Unit 501 at 2090 Pacific Ave., a 1928 high-rise right around the corner from their apartment. The dramatic Moorish-style lobby hit them hard. Then they went up to the unit and fell further. It had larger bedrooms and grander social rooms than other places they had seen, including a formal dining room large enough to fit the family’s 1930s-era dining table and sideboard. The south-facing living room was sunny and bright, with beautiful views and a wood-burning fireplace. The building allows pets and is around the corner from Lafayette Park — essential for their cat, Bibble, and dog, Oscar. That’s not to say there weren’t drawbacks. Their kitchen island back in Texas was nearly as big as the unit’s entire galley kitchen; the original 1928 bathrooms required major updates; and there was no washer-dryer or outdoor space for grill-master David. The unit was also missing a third bedroom, meaning it wasn’t big enough to host both out-of-town kids at once. After a contractor talked through the price of kitchen and bathroom renovations, the couple decided nothing was a deal-breaker and moved forward. They sent along an offer and penned a note to the owner about how they had first moved to San Francisco just after their wedding and were returning on the eve of their 40th anniversary. Whether it was the letter or the all-cash offer, just $50,000 under the asking price of $1.775 million, they got the condo. And just in the nick of time, as the market began heating up shortly thereafter. The HOA fees of $1,400 a month are not insignificant, but the couple feels they’re saving at least that much by giving up their yard maintenance costs and trading their Texas air conditioning bills for the natural coolant of Karl the fog. “Our friends who live here, who’ve seen the place, are impressed,” Laura said. “We didn’t get a crazy fire sale, but it was a good price.”

The aftermath

Anything that pulled too hard on their heartstrings was packed up for the move or sent to storage, but they spent the summer purging and preparing their Texas home for sale. It sold in September after about a month on the market. “My wife became really good at Facebook Marketplace,” David said. They briefly panicked and considered getting a pied-à-terre in Dallas. But after their belongings arrived in SF, the condo quickly started to feel like home. Their kids initially had similar concerns, wondering how they would continue to spend holidays together. “Now that our stuff’s here, they’re excited,” Laura said. “But before that, they weren’t sure that we weren’t doing something crazy.”

The kids will need to take turns staying in the second bedroom when all come to visit.

The sunken tub, a quirk of the period, will be removed in an eventual renovation. The small kitchen is also on the reno list. The entry arches will likely stay.

Bibble relaxes on the couch in the sunny, south-facing living room.