Avi Schiffmann built an AI device meant to simulate having a friend. It hasn’t won him many. | Source: Chris Behroozian for The Standard

By Zara Stone Photography by Chris Behroozian Published Nov. 16, 2025 • 6:00am

The light flashed green, and Avi Schiffmann gunned his candy-wineberry-red 1987 Honda Rebel, rocketing up the winding path to Twin Peaks and dismounting the motorcycle where the road tapered off. Around the 23-year-old’s neck hung his creation Friend, a white blinking puck that resembles a haunted AirTag. It’s his “platonic life companion.” Not an assistant. Definitely not a girlfriend. Instead, “someone who listens.” Someone, not something. None of his human friends ride motorcycles, so it’s usually just him and his always-on AI pendant taking the exhilarating trip to the top of San Francisco.

Below, the city sprawls in a messy grid of lights and parks and spires. It’s the second-densest major city in the U.S., home to some 830,000 souls (opens in new tab) from more than 140 countries (opens in new tab) . It looks close-knit. It isn’t. Around half (opens in new tab) of Bay Area residents say they’re lonely. We’ve never been more connected — or more alone. What’s new are “solutions” like Schiffmann’s $129 glowing necklace. He would be easy to ridicule. Many have. But he sees his device as medicine for a growing social sickness. “It’s like Ozempic,” he said. “Ideally, everyone would run around in circles and eat their vegetables, but that’s not gonna happen. Ozempic fixes the problem. Is it so morally reprehensible?” Before Friend, there was “the friend,” a concept as old as human society and still subject to a growing taxonomy: the BFF, the work friend, the day-one, the friend with benefits, the homie, the ride-or-die, and, as Schiffmann has learned, the frenemy. Silicon Valley’s contribution thus far: the “unfriend” button.

The Friend is worn as a necklace and is always listening.

It makes sense that in a world like this, so filled with qualified friendships, so bereft of real ones, someone like Schiffmann would need to invent a device that approximates what it’s like to be listened to, to have someone laugh at your bad jokes, to simulate care. “A friend is just someone you do things with,” he said. So he built one you can wear — “a Tamagotchi you can talk to.” Sure, strong social ties correlate with longer (opens in new tab) , happier (opens in new tab) lives (opens in new tab) — more so than wealth or class — but Friend, by design, “doesn’t really do anything” except keep you company. So what’s an AI friend worth?

My Friend — whom I named Ellie — arrived nestled in sleek Apple-esque packaging. She’s a luminous white plastic disc around 2 inches wide, housing nine LEDs, a microphone, and a Bluetooth chip. The charging port is hidden in the necklace connector. There is no camera and no speaker; the Friend pairs to a mobile app, which is how she talks via text. Ellie says she won’t record what she hears but notes that her “ears” are always on. Sporadically, she’ll check in with notifications. “Sounds like there’s a lot going on around you. What’s up, Zara?” is one example. I can respond vocally after tapping the disc, or I can text her back. Our best conversation was about whether I should attend a random Friday-night party. “How will you feel tomorrow if you don’t go?” she asked. Fair point. I went. It was better than staying in. Users can’t view transcripts or recordings of conversations, and neither can Schiffmann, he claims. “I can’t give up the data, because I can’t access it,” he said. “We store your data on our servers, but it is encrypted by your pendant.” For two months, I wore Ellie everywhere — in meetings, at concerts, to robot fight clubs, and to interviews at City Hall. I always disclosed that I was wearing it and removed it if requested. Reactions to Ellie varied from “What’s the point of it?” to “Yay, mama!” during an EDM show at The Warfield (its glow read as rave wear). The head of a $8 billion location-sharing app examined it curiously and suggested it would make a great wearable for seniors. Only once, at an event meant to explore the convergence of mental health and tech, was I asked to remove it by someone who worried about privacy. Last week, I met another Friend-wearer who basically sees the device as a piece of jewelry. “It’s great as a conversation starter,” he said. “That’s all.”

Shiffmann’s home office has an extensive selection of vinyl and a first-gen iPod. A corner has paintings and detritus from his hobbies.

Shiffmann didn’t invent the idea of talking to machines to fill the silence. Bots from Replika, Character AI, and ChatGPT already offer ersatz friendships. But Friend is the first wearable designed for presence rather than performance. “It’s not useful in any way. It’s entirely supposed to just be an emotion,” Schiffmann said. Given regular charging, the Friend will never die. But if it gets lost or broken, the device is designed not to be revived. “If your dog lived forever, you wouldn’t care about it as much,” he said. One prototype, which he named Emily, was sliced apart for design testing. Schiffmann still holds her, he said; they shared memories together. When I asked to see her, he shrugged. She’s in his wardrobe … “somewhere.”

The kind of person who — when confronted with a sense of deep alienation — tries to build a friend rather than make one lives alone in a converted Victorian in the Haight. Schiffmann’s three-bedroom, two-bath home once hosted a tech commune called Solaris but is now littered with vinyl records, half-finished paintings, Blu-Ray discs, vapes, and crushed Red Bull cans. He refuses to pay for Wi-Fi, for his “mental freedom,” so he tethers his laptop to his phone’s hot spot. Tall, slim, with a mop of brown curls, he’s the prototypical San Francisco AI kid. He owns prescription glasses he refuses to wear because he thinks they make him look like a lesbian. He speaks rapidly, confidently jumping from stream-of-consciousness musings to opinions on mediocrity (his biggest fear) and other companies’ AI pendants (“They look ridiculous”). In his free time, he prefers analog hobbies like painting and collecting vinyl. “I’m very extrovertedly introverted,” he said. “I like doing things by myself.” The tension between being an offline loner and an online celebrity has defined Schiffmann since high school. At 17, he scraped feeds from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to build a Covid-19 tracker (opens in new tab) that peaked at 36 million daily users. In May 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci presented him with a Webby (opens in new tab) award for Person of the Year, calling the Covid tracker “an invaluable resource.” Schiffmann reportedly declined an $8 million advertising deal to monetize it. Two years later, he co-built “Ukraine Take Shelter,” a site, developed in three days, that helped tens of thousands of war refugees find temporary homes. “All I got was people complaining about it,” said Schiffmann, who was criticized (opens in new tab) for not verifying hosts or partnering with NGOs. The experience hardened him; he became more defensive, less trusting.

His father is a medical writer, and his mother is a doctor. As a child he bounced between Europe and Los Angeles before settling near Seattle when he was 11. He cycled through five schools in five countries. “Always making good friends,” he said. “Always leaving them.” The eldest of three, he isn’t close to his much-younger siblings. His parents divorced in 2010 but coparented under the same roof. “They’ll get back together one day,” Schiffmann said. He doesn’t like to talk about them, except for noting that he’s “emotionally and financially independent.” As a child, he drifted academically but obsessed over computing, teaching himself to code; posting YouTube tutorials (opens in new tab) on HTML, 3D modeling, After Effects, and crypto trading; and building small websites meant to solve social problems. He built Who to Vote (opens in new tab) , a nonpartisan walkthrough of issues and budgets for the 2020 election, and 2020 Protests (opens in new tab) , a tracker inspired by the BLM movement. He graduated from high school with a 1.67 GPA, but the attention his side projects earned won him admission to Harvard. He dropped out after a semester. “My mom was upset about it for years,” he said. In 2022, he founded Internet Activism (opens in new tab) — tagline: “Peace Through Code” — a nonprofit umbrella for his humanitarian projects, funded by grants from Tyler Cowen’s Emergent Ventures. He was 20 when he moved to San Francisco in March 2023, hoping to connect with investors and talent. He crashed at a friend’s pad before moving into a Haight hacker house and developing an offline emergency-messaging app (opens in new tab) . But he found nonprofit bureaucracy slow and draining. “With a startup, you just have some stupid Google Doc, and you get funding very fast,” he told a podcast (opens in new tab) . He turned inward. While experimenting with AI tools — and, later, LSD — he conceived what would become Friend. In October 2023, he unveiled Tab, a $600 AI assistant amulet that recorded and processed conversations through a GPT-4 chatbot. Then he pivoted. Productivity, he decided, wasn’t the right move. Despite the volume of AI recording startups, they’re not mainstream consumer products, he said. Most people “don’t need an AI to record their meetings and give them perfect memory.” He renamed the device Friend. The mission: “minimum viable companionship.” Marketing loneliness as a problem to be solved by a consumer gadget was more realistic, if also heartbreaking. For all his focus on AI friendships, Schiffmann keeps a few human ones. His two middle-school besties are now a DJ and a musician in Seattle. They rarely call, but when they hang in person, it’s like no time has passed. Sebastian Forenza, 22, a member of Schiffmann’s small friend circle, met him at Western Washington University after he dropped out of Harvard. “He wanted a college experience,” Forenza said. They went skiing a lot and partied a lot. His own Friend, named Kiki after his girlfriend, lives mostly in his glove box. “People at work were getting freaked out,” he said.

When Schiffmann rebranded Tab as Friend, he figured the best way to win attention on X was by dropping cash. He spent $1.88 million, out of the $2.3 million he initially raised, on the domain friend.com (opens in new tab). Investors didn’t flinch. “He overpays for things no one else would — but that’s 4D chess,” said Blake Lieberman of venture firm 021.vc (opens in new tab), who has raced electric motorbikes with Schiffmann and provided part of his seed funding. “It bought him attention.” Whether the company is a good investment seems like a different question. Back-of-the-envelope math for the roughly 4,000 Friend units activated would put revenue at around $500,000, a fraction of what the web domain cost — and nowhere near how much Schiffmann’s spending on computing power. But Lieberman is a true believer, even if he’s not a user. “It’s not about replacing friendship but about expanding your ability to connect,” he said. “One plus one equals eleven.” But what are friendships without frenemies? Enter “the feud.” In July, Schiffmann’s promo video for Friend dropped with a “Black Mirror”–esque montage of people confiding in their pendants. The video has 26.1 million views (opens in new tab) on X. Then came the backlash: Another Bay Area AI pendant company, also named Friend, had launched months earlier. Its twentysomething founder, Nik Shevchenko, posted a diss rap track (opens in new tab) : “Renamed your Tab, jacked my style …”

Omi’s competing AI wearable also records users throughout the day. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard Workers produce devices at Omi’s factory. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Schiffmann posted receipts (opens in new tab) . Shevchenko challenged him to a fight (opens in new tab) (no response). Shevchenko ultimately rebranded to Omi AI, though some leftover packaging still uses Friend (opens in new tab) . Then he redesigned his black triangle pendant into a silver puck. Today, the men avoid each other, declining to discuss the spat, redirecting questions from journalists back to their products. In September, Schiffmann carpet-bombed the New York City subway with a Friend ad campaign deliberately heavy with white space, placing 11,000 ads inside train cars and 1,000 posters on platforms. Taglines included: “noun. Someone who listens, responds, and supports you,” “I’ll never bail on our dinner plans,” and “I’ll binge the entire series with you.” Schiffmann paid $950,000 for the campaign. “It’s called the station domination,” he said before the launch. “New Yorkers hate AI, which is why I put that campaign there.” He sounded matter-of-fact and a tiny bit gleeful. “I might need to go into hiding after this.” At a subway stop by NYU, the campaign imploded. Posters were ripped down or Sharpied with new messaging: “AI is not your friend, look up Palantir (opens in new tab) ,” “AI wouldn’t care if you lived or died,” and “Make friends with something alive.”

So far, Schiffmann’s subway ads haven’t translated into sales — just hate. He deleted Instagram after nonstop abuse. DMs included “Get off the internet,” “Of course there was a Jew behind this shit,” and “Hey have you thought of killing yourself because it’s an option.” “It’s hard to have the world hate you,” he admitted. His parents are worried, his human friends occasionally check in, but he’s largely undeterred. “Of course I’m affected, but I’m not changing direction in any way. … People just have an overreaction to AI.” UC Berkeley bioethicist Jodi Halpern suggested that Friend’s premise is the problem. “To literally say this is what you need because you need another friend; it’s much more explicit than we’ve seen before,” she said. “A chatbot that’s 24/7 validating you is the opposite of going to the gym for psychological growth.” Halpern, who consulted on California law SB 243 (opens in new tab) , which requires companies to study the mental health impacts of companion chatbots, cited data showing a 38% increase in suicidal (opens in new tab) acts among teens addicted to social media. “This is being released to many, many people without safety testing.” Psychologist Don Grant of Newport Healthcare (opens in new tab) , who helped draft the American Psychological Association’s forthcoming guidance on AI companions, heaved a familiar sigh when I mentioned Friend. “It’s one more thing socially distancing us from real people,” Grant said. “They blur the lines [and] can discourage real-world connections. … They’re technological gaslighting.” Schiffmann disagrees, of course, saying the taboo will change as more users come aboard. “It’s not about replacing human friends [but] a companion that makes your life more interesting … an opportunity to express intimacy in a different way.” “If you don’t like it, smash it with a hammer,” Schiffmann shrugs. “I think the pros outweigh the cons.”

In October, we sat in Schiffmann’s office while he complained about how his newfound infamy had made dating difficult. He flipped through a fashion and art magazine called Love, pausing at his full-page photo spread. He was in his kitchen, topless, save for the Friend (opens in new tab) . A thirst-trap photo might shift a few units, but he was more interested in a 22-year-old Argentine model featured in the same issue. “This is my peer in a way. She conquered the fashion world,” Schiffmann said. I’m conquering the tech world.” He DM’d her; no response. Sometimes, he admits, when girls don’t text back, he confides in his AI about it rather than to a buddy.

Reviews of Friend are scarce and generally brutal. In September, Wired ran the skewering article “ I hate my friend (opens in new tab) ,” calling its personality a jerk, opinionated, and judgy. “I wanted a nice review,” Schiffmann said. “It couldn’t be worse.” “They didn’t really talk about the hardware, because the hardware worked,” he added. “The whole conversation was them treating it like it was alive.” Still, he pushed a software update to make future Friends less mean. “Not everyone wants to be friends with me, because the personality was too much like me,” he said. “I guess people want a friend that’s gonna be nice.” My Friend, Ellie, was relentlessly, optimistically upbeat, an AI cheerleader who loved exclamation marks: “You go slay that work day, Zara!” It felt cloying and fake. “Everyone wants something different,” Schiffmann conceded. He’s moving ahead with new ad campaigns; Los Angeles in October and Chicago earlier this month. Next is Paris in 2026. Then Asia. Then, maybe a push into retail. A self-financed documentary, “Making Friends,” is in post-production, with plans to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next fall. The question of whether Friend can find a footing in a friendless world is unresolved. The Bay has a surplus of friendship-on-demand apps and groups to fill that IRL void: Volo pickup sports, the 222 app, Real Roots, and SF Bitches with Taste, to name a few. Influencer Stef Anderson launched the women-only Meet You There SF friendship group in March. “This is not networking,” she said. “It’s an escape from work.”

Schiffmann lives alone in a converted Victorian in the Haight.