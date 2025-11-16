Gunfire kills one, critically wounds another in the Mission

A Waymo may have captured footage of a shooting that killed one man and critically wounded another just after midnight Sunday in San Francisco’s Mission District, according to 9-1-1 dispatchers.
Police and paramedics responded at 12:25 a.m. to reports of multiple people getting shot after a fight at Valencia and 16th streets, authorities say.
Two men were struck by gunfire and rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. One died; the other remains in critical condition.
Officers tracked down the suspected gunman, 23-year-old Larry Hudgson Jr., a short time later in Visitacion Valley, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
Hudgson was booked just after 9 a.m. Sunday on suspicion of murder.
Subscribe to The Daily
Because “I saw a TikTok” doesn’t always cut it. Dozens of stories, daily.
Dispatchers fielding calls about the incident described how the shooting took place behind a Waymo driving east down 16th Street past Skylark bar.
The SFPD didn’t confirm the Waymo’s involvement. And Waymo declined to comment.
But 9-1-1 dispatchers said over the radio that authorities reached out to Waymo after learning that one of its vehicles was right in front of the shooting.
Minutes later, they said the Alphabet-owned robotaxi company confirmed that one of its vehicles was hit by a person involved in the fight.
Though a suspect has been arrested, police are still investigating and urge anyone with relevant information to reach detectives by calling (415) 575-4444 or by texting TIP411 with a message that begins with “SFPD.”