Gunfire kills one, critically wounds another in the Mission

A robotaxi may have captured footage of the shooting, which erupted after a fight at 16th and Valencia streets early Sunday.

The shooting took place right outside Skylark, a bar on 16th Street. | Source: Courtesy @FriscoLive415

By Jennifer Wadsworth Published Nov. 16, 2025 • 11:37am

A Waymo may have captured footage of a shooting that killed one man and critically wounded another just after midnight Sunday in San Francisco’s Mission District, according to 9-1-1 dispatchers. Police and paramedics responded at 12:25 a.m. to reports of multiple people getting shot after a fight at Valencia and 16th streets, authorities say.

Two men were struck by gunfire and rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. One died; the other remains in critical condition. Officers tracked down the suspected gunman, 23-year-old Larry Hudgson Jr., a short time later in Visitacion Valley, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Hudgson was booked just after 9 a.m. Sunday on suspicion of murder.

Dispatchers fielding calls about the incident described how the shooting took place behind a Waymo driving east down 16th Street past Skylark bar.