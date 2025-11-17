Another 49ers injury shakeup: Expect a fill-in kicker and a change at linebacker

By David Lombardi Published Nov. 17, 2025 • 4:42pm

Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen . The 49ers are again looking for a new kicker. Eddy Piñeiro strained his right hamstring in Sunday’s 41-22 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, so the team will hold a series of tryouts for kickers Tuesday. Piñeiro is week-to-week and will likely miss at least the next game, against the Carolina Panthers. In a funny twist, Jake Moody — whom Piñeiro replaced back in Week 2 — was available at the start of the day. But the Washington Commanders signed Moody off of Chicago’s practice squad. (And worry not: The 49ers were not interested in Round 2 of the Moody Experience.)

Also after Sunday’s win, the 49ers are down to their third middle linebacker as Fred Warner’s replacement, Tatum Bethune, is expected to miss weeks with a high ankle sprain. Curtis Robinson replaced Bethune on Sunday and earned high praise from Kyle Shanahan for his work as a fill-in. Stay tuned for the results of the 49ers’ kicker search. For now, here are grades and snap counts from Sunday’s win.

Quarterback: Brock Purdy (50 snaps), Mac Jones (5)

Game grade: A The NFL’s king of efficiency since 2022 was, yes, efficient yet again. Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett — despite setting an NFL record for completions (47) — was not, setting the table for a blowout.

Because he’s missed most of the season, Purdy does not have enough snaps to qualify for the NFL leaderboard in expected points added (EPA) per drop back. But Purdy is on track to rank No. 4 among quarterbacks once he has seen enough action. (For perspective, Jones ranks No. 12.) Running back/fullback: Christian McCaffrey (39), Brian Robinson Jr. (16), Kyle Juszczyk (29) Game grade: A McCaffrey is historically good. He remains on pace to become the first player in NFL history to twice amass 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. His next opportunity to pile up yardage comes against his original team, the Carolina Panthers. “I don’t know any running backs who can do that, to be honest,” Purdy said of McCaffrey’s late reception to convert a third-and-15. “Split him out like that. Run a 20-yard comeback route like a receiver and come down with it. We have one of a kind. Shout out, 23.” Robinson also continues surging in phases, including special teams. Skyy Moore had the longest kick return with a 98-yarder to open the game, but Robinson also ripped off a big one. Wide receiver: Jauan Jennings (41), Ricky Pearsall (41), Demarcus Robinson (27), Kendrick Bourne (13) Game grade: B The two most exciting part of Sunday’s scoring explosion: The 49ers needed 281 yards to score 41 points and did virtually all of that damage without a real box-score contribution from Pearsall, who was in his first game back.

If Pearsall follows the George Kittle return trajectory, he’ll be much more involved with the ball in his hands next week. And that’s when the 49ers’ offense can truly sing. The goal is to take Sunday’s productivity and replicate it against better defenses. For that, an involved Pearsall will be necessary. Tight end: Kittle (48), Luke Farrell (16), Jake Tonges (5) Game grade: A+ Farrell is improving on a weekly basis as a blocker in Shanahan’s system. He laid several nice blocks in McCaffrey’s productive performance, which featured the 49ers’ first run of 20 or more yards on the season. Kittle is the best there is. This game also featured Arizona tight end Trey McBride, the second highest-paid player at the position (behind Kittle). Two touchdowns later, it was clear that the NFL’s top dog at tight end still wears a 49ers uniform. Offensive line: Trent Williams (50), Spencer Burford (30), Ben Bartch (30), Jake Brendel (50), Dominick Puni (53), Colton McKivitz (52), Austen Pleasants (5) Game grade: A- The 49ers have stabilized their offensive line by reintroducing veterans to the left guard position, held for several weeks by rookie Connor Colby. Now Burford and Bartch are splitting time there and staying fresh as a result. The results have been great: The 49ers on Sunday allowed (opens in new tab) a pressure rate of only 25%, the fourth-lowest Purdy has faced in his career. Defensive line: Bryce Huff (57), Sam Okuayinonu (54), Keion White (50), Kalia Davis (42), Alfred Collins (37), Jordan Elliott (36), CJ West (34),Robert Beal Jr. (7) Game grade: B Before one assumes that the 49ers’ D-line was unproductive just because it didn’t notch a single sack over 57 Brissett drop backs, it’s important to understand defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s overarching strategy. He knows his depleted defense won’t overpower opponents and therefore must concede at least some yardage (Arizona racked up 488 yards). But Saleh can try to funnel that yardage into an inefficient box — and he succeeded in that effort against the Cardinals, who posted negative efficiency scores on a per-snap basis despite their NFL-record 47 completions.

The key was in stopping the run (Arizona managed only 2.6 yards per carry), a 49ers’ priority this season. That forced the Cardinals into excessive passing that the 49ers pounced on to the tune of three takeaways, including two interceptions. This wasn’t a sack-crazed game plan. It was a disciplined containment strategy designed to coax underneath throws and occasional turnover-worthy mistakes. And thanks to nice performances from Davis (four pressures) and others, it worked. Linebackers: Tatum Bethune (24), Curtis Robinson (54), Dee Winters (62), Nick Martin (14), Luke Gifford (2) Game grade: B- Bethune will likely miss a few weeks with his sprain. That means radio-helmet responsibilities move to Robinson, who played extensively against Arizona. “He did a hell of a job,” Shanahan said. “Our whole defense was battling. That was a hell of an effort from Curtis and a lot of guys.” More change was afoot Sunday: Martin, a third-round pick in the 2025 draft, saw his first extended action at the strong-side linebacker spot. He’s a fast prospect, and Saleh apparently feels he’s developed enough polish to be trusted in games. Safeties: Ji’Ayir Brown (70), Malik Mustapha (70), Jason Pinnock (39), Marques Sigle (9) Game grade: C- Pinnock played a relatively large share of snaps at the “big nickel” position, which replaces the strong-side linebacker — in Sunday’s case, Martin — whenever Saleh wants an extra defensive back on the field. He made a nice tackle for loss early in the game. Mustapha then delivered an interception prior to half. The 49ers again allowed too much leaky yardage, though, and at least some of that is rooted in struggles at safety. It’ll be interesting to see if the speedy Sigle, who began the year as a starter before struggling in coverage, can work his way back into the regular rotation. Cornerbacks: Deommodore Lenoir (66), Renardo Green (71), Upton Stout (41), Darrell Luter Jr. (19), Chase Lucas (11) Game grade: B- Lockdown Lenoir. The last remaining foundational pillar of the 49ers’ defense played like one Sunday, delivering a signature pick and return in the second half. His counterpart, Green, was responsible (and briefly benched for) the 49ers’ one penalty, a personal foul during a post-play shoving match with McBride. Stout continues to take his lumps in coverage, but he also delivered one of the game’s biggest plays — a strip of Arizona tight end Elijah Higgins right ahead of the goal line. Special teams grade: A Despite the fact that Piñeiro missed two extra points and suffered that hamstring injury, the 49ers surged like never before under Shanahan on special teams. They added nearly two touchdowns’ worth of expected points in that phase of the game. Too bad the defense was so thoroughly obliterated that the 49ers’ special teams advantage was moot. They needed to keep this game close to flex that edge.