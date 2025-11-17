How one lawmaker is shielding wealthy neighborhoods from mayor’s housing plan

Getting ahead in San Francisco politics isn’t all about shaking hands or kissing babies. You can block condo towers, too. So it goes for Supervisor Stephen Sherrill, a moderate ally of Mayor Daniel Lurie. Sherrill recently submitted amendments to the mayor’s Family Zoning Plan that would exempt portions of his tony district from sky-high towers. In doing so, the supervisor won over community leaders who endorsed his reelection in 2026. A hot-button issue in housing-starved San Francisco, Lurie’s rezoning proposal aims to fulfill a state mandate to add tens of thousands of units over several years. The growth will be achieved largely by building more in the city’s western and northern neighborhoods, which are typically averse to development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sherrill, who represents wealthy north side districts such as the Marina, Pacific Heights, and Jordan Park, filed a request to exempt three prime lots from tall towers: the site of the Marina Boulevard Safeway; Ghirardelli Square and an adjacent block; and the site of a seniors home and dialysis center on Geary Boulevard. Under Lurie’s proposal, the latter site was zoned for a 14-story residential tower at Geary and Wood Street. Records show Sherrill proposed that the development be limited to five stories.

Keeping tabs on SF’s movers and shakers. Get the inside scoop on City Hall and local politics in our weekly Power Play newsletter. Sign up now!

“When he can make things happen and pull strings, he’ll tell you, and when he can’t, he’ll tell you,” Andreini said. “But at least he can try, and that’s the most we can ask for people in politics.” Andreini’s endorsement is featured prominently on Sherrill’s campaign website. Julie Paul, president of the Jordan Park Neighborhood Association board, is also on Sherrill’s endorsement list. Sherrill has been affiliated with the YIMBY movement (opens in new tab) and has said Lurie’s plan is a more modest way to add housing than what Sacramento officials would dictate. But his proposed amendments to shield sites from large towers could gain him favor in what’s expected to be a heated campaign for control of District 2 against Lori Brooke, a neighborhood organizer who is one of the city’s most vocal critics of development.

An attendee looks at a proposed zoning map that has drawn condemnation from some neighborhood residents during a town hall meeting at Marina Theater on June 24. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard