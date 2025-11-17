Despite foreclosure and a failed bankruptcy attempt, the Hickeys are filing new redevelopment applications at 2700 Sloat Blvd.

John and Raelynn Hickey no longer control the site they so badly want to transform. | Source: San Francisco Planning Dept via Solomon Cordwell Buenz

Developers often rely on a sense of unflappable confidence to get real estate deals done. But there’s a thin line between optimism and utter delusion. John and Raelynn Hickey, the controversial couple who have been trying to turn a nursery in the Outer Sunset into a monolithic, 50-story apartment tower no one seems to want, appear to be on the latter end of the spectrum. Last month, the couple submitted a new application to the city’s Planning Department for a 100% affordable high-rise with 682 units. Unfortunately for the Hickeys, they no longer control the site of the proposed building.

That same month, their lender, Loan Oak Fund, seized the lots at 2700 and 2750 Sloat Blvd. through a judicial foreclosure. A spokesperson for the private lender confirmed that the Hickeys’ business entity no longer has any connection to or control of the property. The duo had been among developers looking to turn “ Ocean Beach into Miami Beach (opens in new tab) ” by building waterfront high-rises, with little regard for the desires of residents of the sleepy Sunset, which is composed mostly of single-family homes and low-slung buildings. Their history of broken real estate promises and swindling investors extends more than two decades.

The site is home to a nursery. | Source: Isaac Ceja/The Standard

In 2004, John Hickey pitched plans for the largest residential towers in California, in San Francisco’s India Basin. Those failed to come to fruition after he was indicted and spent 97 months in prison in connection with a Ponzi scheme (opens in new tab) to develop land in Napa and Sonoma counties.

He and a co-conspirator bilked more than 700 investors out of roughly $20 million by falsifying property records, according to court records. Instead of using the money to acquire real estate for redevelopment, they paid off early investors, and the remainder went to personal purchases. As of 2016, three years after his release from prison, Hickey had paid just $5,150 toward the more than $17 million he owed in restitution to his victims. When The Standard tried to interview Raelynn Hickey two years ago at the couple’s two-story home in the Sunset, she lied about her identity before declining to speak with a reporter. The couple this year unsuccessfully tried to declare Chapter 11 bankruptcy in an effort to delay the foreclosure process for the lot on Sloat Boulevard. Two weeks before they lost the parcel, a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge dismissed their case — siding with Loan Oak, which argued that the couple was acting in bad faith rather than earnestly trying to restructure their organization and debt. The latest proposal is yet another pivot from previous iterations of the Hickeys’ pitch for a 50-story tower , before they tried to advance a more modest two-building concept . The couple purchased the property in 2020 for $8.5 million. The Hickeys did not respond to requests for comment.