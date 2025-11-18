Amid President Donald Trump’s crackdowns on immigration and free speech, state Sen. Scott Wiener on Tuesday announced a bill that would make it easier for Californians to sue the federal government for violating their constitutional rights.

Wiener described Senate Bill 747, which he dubbed the “No Kings Act,” as a way for individuals to seek monetary damages from federal, state, and local officers who are found to have violated their First, Fourth, and Fifth Amendment rights. Those rights include free speech and protections against unlawful searches, unreasonable seizures at checkpoints without warrants or probable cause, excessive force during arrests, and the targeting of people based on race or political identity.

“Californians need a way to stand up to this administration’s unprecedented disregard for their constitutional rights,” Wiener said in a statement. “We will create a new path to justice through a clear legal remedy for willful violations of constitutional rights.”