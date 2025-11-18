SFPD captain detained in Singapore for nearly bringing ammo on a plane

Capt. Liza Johansen, who is on medical leave, was carrying a bullet while trying to board.

A San Francisco police captain last week had her passport seized in Singapore after trying to board a plane with live ammunition, The Standard has learned. Liza Johansen was detained at Changi Airport when security personnel found that she was carrying a bullet. Local authorities took her passport for several days before letting her go with a warning, according to sources. Johansen, who served as Mission Station captain for less than a year before being replaced in August for unknown reasons, is on medical leave from the San Francisco Police Department, according to records.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘One round, I gotta think, is probably accidental.’ John Alden

Johansen did not respond to requests for comment. It is not known why she was in Singapore. The SFPD, which did not respond to a request for comment, requires officers (opens in new tab) to maintain and keep their equipment safe as a matter of policy. John Alden, a former DA investigator and police oversight official in Sonoma County, said the bullet was likely an oversight on Johansen’s part.

Subscribe to The Daily Because “I saw a TikTok” doesn’t always cut it. Dozens of stories, daily. Sign up now