The boxy, driverless taxis will be available to select riders for free in parts of SoMa, the Mission, and the Design District.

By Rya Jetha Published Nov. 18, 2025 • 6:00am

Zoox will open its aloe-green robotaxis to select San Franciscans Tuesday. The Amazon-owned company is inviting people from its waitlist to take free rides and share their feedback before it expands its service. Zoox did not provide a timeline for citywide expansion. The zone of operation includes parts of SoMa, the Mission, and the Design District, where Zoox has been autonomously testing its driverless vehicles, which also lack steering wheels, for a year. Zoox plans to partner with local businesses to offer rides to employees. A partnership with Tartine Manufactory will deliver workers to the bakery’s Mission plant, which is far from Muni and BART lines.

“We have seen incredible interest in Zoox in this market and are excited about this first step to bring our purpose-built robotaxi experience to more people,” said CEO Aicha Evans.

The service area includes parts of SoMa, the Mission, and the Design District. | Source: Courtesy of Zoox

The robotaxi wars are heating up in San Francisco. Alphabet-owned Waymo last week began operating on Bay Area freeways and now has a unified service area of more than 260 square miles . Tesla’s semi-autonomous robotaxi service, which still uses a safety driver in the front seat and has a waitlist , operates on Bay Area bridges and runs from Marin to San José, and Uber is set to launch a robotaxi in San Francisco next year . Zoox, based in Foster City, has tested its technology with safety drivers in San Francisco since 2017. Last month, the company began letting employees’ friends and family test the service. Zoox went live in Las Vegas in September, offering free rides to select destinations around the Strip.

Zoox did not provide a timeline for citywide expansion.​ | Source: Courtesy of Zoox

